Trump Is Going Out Like He Came In: With His Press Secretary Lying About Crowd Size

Alternative facts for a new era.

People identifying themselves as members of Proud Boys join supporters of President Donald Trump at Freedom Plaza, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington.Julio Cortez/AP

It’s no secret that the president cares a lot about size. Nearly four years ago, in his debut as White House press secretary, Sean Spicer falsely claimed crowd sizes at Donald Trump’s inauguration were bigger than pictures suggested, saying images were “intentionally framed” to minimize the “enormous support” for the president. He said that the event drew the “largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period,” a lie which Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway infamously referred to as “alternative facts.”

Not much has changed over the past several years. Spicer may have long since resigned, but he’s been channeled by current press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who said Saturday that pro-Trump crowd sizes at DC’s Million MAGA March surpassed 1 million attendees. “More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support,” McEnany tweeted. “Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!”

But according to reporters, that number is closer to thousands of protesters—which Trump almost certainly realized when he drove through the crowd on his way to play golf. 

