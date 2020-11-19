31 mins ago

Turning Point USA to Hold Superspreader Event in Palm Beach

The sixth annual Student Action Summit will go on, COVID-19 be damned.

Students crowd into a convention center for the 2019 TPUSA Summit.SMG/Zuma

The pro-Trump student group Turning Point USA will hold its sixth annual Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach in December, COVID-19 be damned.

As my colleague Stephanie Mencimer reported in 2018, the group, founded by Trump acolyte Charlie Kirk, trumpets the idea that conservative students are persecuted on high school and college campuses, taunts liberals with a #BigGovernmentSucks hashtag, and maintains a watchlist of professors thought to be socialists. The December 19–22 summit—which could very well end up being a superspreader event—promises to feature Kirk, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, septuagenarians Rudy Giuliani and Dennis Prager, and the lame duck president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

A Turning Point USA press release says that the summit “will be following all state and local Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safety of all participants,” though it doesn’t specify whether masks will be required or whether the event will be indoors. It’s also not clear exactly how many people will attend, but the organization’s website says that “thousands” of student activists will be invited. Florida’s public health advisory discourages gatherings of more than 10 people and recommends avoiding crowds, closed spaces, and close contact. Palm Beach County has issued a mask mandate, but thanks to an executive order from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, individual violators can’t be fined.

TPUSA has not responded to a request for comment.

