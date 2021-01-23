2 hours ago

Fauci Is Free and Telling It Like It Is

Just look at how happy he is!

Al Drago/ZUMA

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who for nearly a year was forced to endure a close-up look at Donald Trump’s catastrophic coronavirus response, is finally free and barely containing his well-earned excitement over the arrival of the Biden administration, and with it, the return of science at the podium and his newfound freedom to share public health advice without restrictions.

But his biggest joy in all of this might be finally getting to appear on Rachel Maddow. Just look at how happy our nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases looked during a segment on Friday night:

Refreshed and relieved, Fauci also didn’t mince words about the Trump administration’s efforts to thwart basic tenants of transparency and bar him from certain media appearances, namely Maddow’s MSNBC show. “‘Why would you wanna go on Rachel Maddow’s show?'” Fauci said, recalling a conversation with the Trump White House. “Well, because I like her and she’s really good!” 

In the months ahead, as the country fights the pandemic and struggles to finally install a federal vaccination program, here’s to hoping we see more of Fauci unleashed.

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate