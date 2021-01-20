3 hours ago

Live Blog: Biden to Take Office Amid Unprecedented Challenges

As Trump spends his final hours throwing himself a military-style send-off. Here’s the latest.

David Corn

Good morning and welcome to the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Today’s ceremony, which will look starkly different from previous inaugurations in light of the pandemic, kicks off at 12 p.m. ET. Unprecedented security measures are in place following the murderous attack on the Capitol exactly two weeks ago. Today, 25,000 National Guard troops—roughly five times the number of service members currently stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan—are patrolling the area.

Donald Trump is, of course, snubbing the festivities. Instead, he’ll be spending his final hours in office with a military-style send-off that reportedly failed to attract even Mike Pence. John Kelly, Don McGahn, and Anthony Scaramucci are also among former White House officials to have declined invites.

Follow along below for the latest:

10:30 a.m. ET: They’re here!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are being escorted by Eugene Goodman, the Capitol police officer who guided the pro-Trump insurrectionists away from senators during the Jan. 6 attack.

10:20 a.m. ET: While we wait for guests to start taking their seats, my colleague Russ Choma has a guide to the mounting financial problems that await Trump as he crosses into civilian life:

Trump will return to a faltering business empire, its troubles magnified by the insurrection at the Capitol that he provoked. His bankers don’t want his business. Business partners are cutting ties. He’s facing looming deadlines to repay hundreds of millions in debt, with few good options for coming up with the cash or refinancing. Meanwhile, the threat of post-presidency legal problems, civil and criminal, has proliferated.

In short, the walls are closing in.

Sounds scary!

10:00 a.m. ET: More arrivals and a tweet-congrats from Barack Obama:

9:20 a.m. ET: Our DC Bureau Chief David Corn is live at the ceremony where guests are starting to arrive.

8:35 a.m. ET: Trump is now speaking at his farewell event at Joint Base Andrews, where he organized a 21-gun salute for himself:

8:00 a.m. ET: Bye.

8:00 a.m. ET: A small crowd has gathered outside for Trump’s final White House exit.

7:40 a.m. ET: Before the events of the day overtake us,  let’s take a look at the flurry of executive orders Biden is expected to sign after getting sworn in. Those include immediate orders to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, extending key coronavirus financial relief measures such as eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, and ending the Trump’s administration’s Muslim ban. 

