It’s been roughly a week since Myanmar’s civilian government was deposed in a coup. Military leaders declared a state of emergency citing disputed fraud allegations dating back to last November’s elections. Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the National League for Democracy and the civilian leader of the country, was arrested, along with key associates. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military’s top official, has assumed control for a one-year state of emergency, at the end of which the military promises new elections.

Over the last few days, people have taken to the streets demanding the restoration of the democratically-elected government, even as internet and cell services remained spotty, or cut off entirely. (Internet was restored early Sunday, according to a Norwegian provider that said it had done so under direction of the government).

Despite the considerable danger of speaking out, locals came out in droves to protest the week’s developments. The images below, captured from Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, where pro-democracy protesters have also taken to the streets, offer a gripping insight into the unfolding crisis.