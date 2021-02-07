Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

It’s been roughly a week since Myanmar’s civilian government was deposed in a coup. Military leaders declared a state of emergency citing disputed fraud allegations dating back to last November’s elections. Aung San Suu Kyi, the head of the National League for Democracy and the civilian leader of the country, was arrested, along with key associates. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the military’s top official, has assumed control for a one-year state of emergency, at the end of which the military promises new elections. 

Over the last few days, people have taken to the streets demanding the restoration of the democratically-elected government, even as internet and cell services remained spotty, or cut off entirely. (Internet was restored early Sunday, according to a Norwegian provider that said it had done so under direction of the government).

Despite the considerable danger of speaking out, locals came out in droves to protest the week’s developments. The images below, captured from Myanmar and neighboring Thailand, where pro-democracy protesters have also taken to the streets, offer a gripping insight into the unfolding crisis.

Protesters hold a portrait of Aung San Suu Kyi and a crossed-out photo of Myanmar’s army chief, Min Aung Hlaing, during a demonstration on Sunday.

Peerapon Boonyakiat/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Protesters in Myanmar display the three-finger salute, a nod to the symbol used by the oppressed masses in the Hunger Games to register discontent with the government. The salute has been employed by protesters in the region dating back to 2014, when it appeared in Thailand.

Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Dozens of Aung Sang Suu Kyi supporters gathered outside of Bangkok’s Myanmar Embassy earlier this week.

Adryel Talamantes/ZUMA Wire

A police officer kicks a flare as Thai pro-democracy protesters demonstrate in front of the Myanmar Embassy in Bangkok last week.

Geem Drake/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

A man makes the three-finger salute as part of the ”Civil Disobedience Campaign” against the military coup.

Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

This weekend, large crowds marched toward Sule Pagoda.

Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

Hospital health workers joined in the protests by making the three-finger salute outside a hospital.

Aung Kyaw Htet/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

FACT:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and the wealthy wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2021 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate