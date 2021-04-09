2 hours ago

The House Ethics Committee Is Investigating Matt Gaetz

Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Zuma

The House Ethics Committee has opened an investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who is reportedly also the subject of a Justice Department inquiry into whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her travel, potentially violating federal sex trafficking laws.

In a statement, the committee listed a litany of allegations for which it would be investigating Gaetz: that he may have “engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.”

Still, the representative’s legal troubles—and his lack of support from fellow Republicans—haven’t kept him from trying to make a buck:

