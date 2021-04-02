Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters.

The United States Capitol went into lockdown Friday afternoon after a car slammed into two police officers, killing one and injuring another.

The suspect lunged at officers with a knife and died after being shot by police, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee announced in a press briefing. The surviving police officer has been hospitalized.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

“At this time it does not appear to be an ongoing threat,” Contee said, and the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related.”

President Joe Biden is currently away at Camp David.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.