1 hour ago

One Police Officer Killed, Another Injured in Capitol Attack

A suspect has died after attacking Capitol police.

Graeme Sloan/AP

The United States Capitol went into lockdown Friday afternoon after a car slammed into two police officers, killing one and injuring another.

The suspect lunged at officers with a knife and died after being shot by police, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee announced in a press briefing. The surviving police officer has been hospitalized.

“At this time it does not appear to be an ongoing threat,” Contee said, and the incident “does not appear to be terrorism-related.”

President Joe Biden is currently away at Camp David.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

