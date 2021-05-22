32 mins ago

Biden to Host George Floyd’s Family on the Anniversary of the Murder

But lawmakers continue to bicker over the police-reform bill named in Floyd’s honor.

A mural honoring George Floyd in Houston’s Third WardDavid J. Phillip/AP

May 25 is the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, and his family is marking the occasion with an official visit to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden.

Biden’s team had initially hoped to mark the anniversary by signing into law a major police reform package named in Floyd’s honor, but that’s a longer quest as lawmakers and advocates fight over what the bill will include. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act has reportedly been held up by disagreements about qualified immunity, which can shield police officers and their departments from civil liability in misconduct cases, according to the Washington Post.

The White House announced the Floyd’s family planned visit early Saturday. The administration reportedly has been in contact with the family, including George’s brother Philonise Floyd, ever since a jury found Chauvin guilty.

