Andrea Anaya Age: 19 Country of origin: El Salvador Lives in: Silver Spring, Maryland Education: Political Science at Marymount University Date of DACA application: February 2021 Application status: Pending

I was five years old when I came to the United States with my mother. Growing up, my family watched the news a lot, and my mom always cautioned me about being undocumented and what that meant. But I don’t really think I grasped it until I got into high school. It was such a big part of me yet such a big secret.

When I became a teenager, I couldn’t work, I couldn’t get my driver’s license, I couldn’t travel. But I had big dreams and big ambitions. My mom gave up college for me to come here, so I wanted to complete her dreams. When you have hidden such a big part of your life, it’s hard to even reach out and ask for help or start a conversation. I thought: “What is the point of this? I’m not going to be able to go to college.” When I finally did open up to a teacher or a school counselor, they didn’t have anything to tell me or any resources. A lot of it was just me researching on Google and reaching out to people to try and figure out a solution.

During my sophomore year of high school, I got involved with United We Dream. That’s when I really started getting informed about my rights as an immigrant youth in America. I interned for congressman Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on the Hill and that was a life-changing opportunity—and a little scary. You go from hiding your status to going to Capitol Hill and being around people who do not agree with your presence in the country.

I got into high school when Trump got into office, and I left high school when he left office. I was hearing all this rhetoric against immigrants while trying to figure out what my future was going to be like in an America that was becoming very anti-immigrant because of the administration in office.

I wasn’t able to apply for DACA when I was in high school. When I could last December, the question became: How am I going to pay for it? The application itself costs around $500 but that doesn’t include lawyer’s fees. One of my friends started a GoFundMe page and a lot of community members helped out. When you’re applying for DACA, you have to report everything. It’s hard because you don’t have paperwork, and all of a sudden you have to prove that you’ve been in the United States for all these years. For the first time, I gave my information to the immigration services, and I felt like I was giving up something I had hidden for so long. Not only did I expose myself; I exposed my family.

“When the pandemic came, my family was really worried because we couldn’t apply for unemployment or government aid.”

People don’t realize how being undocumented runs deep. When the pandemic came, my family was really worried because we couldn’t apply for unemployment or government aid. Most importantly, we couldn’t just go to the hospital if we were to get COVID because of the immense amount of bills that we were going to have to pay. Then when the vaccine came around, even though I had read that it would be free, my mom and my grandma were like: “Well, are we going to be able to get it?” We’ve just been so accustomed to being left out of everything. It was a very scary time for us.

I don’t think you can ever become numb to something that impacts your life that significantly, but I’ve been able to find inner peace. There are things that my status doesn’t dictate. It doesn’t dictate what I’m passionate about, the work I do in the community, how I treat my family, how I treat others, and who I am as an individual. But it still lingers in my mind every single day that my status and livelihood here are uncertain. This is my home, this is where I grew up, this is all I know. But any day now, I could be sent back or my family could be deported.