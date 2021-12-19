2 hours ago

Mike Lindell Is Donating MyPillows to Kentucky Tornado Victims

All I want for Christmas is a roof and 66 percent off a MyPillow.

MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter.

Last week, tornados tore through Kentucky, leaving 200 miles of death and destruction. At least 80 people were killed, and 15,000 structures damaged or destroyed. The storm is estimated to have caused nearly $4 billion in damage. But not to worry citizens of Kentucky. Mike Lindell is on the case! The founder of the MyPillow empire—and a MAGA world luminary—says he’s donating 10,000 pillows to Kentucky tornado victims. Those lucky souls may not have a house or a job, but they will now have pillows that Costco won’t sell anymore.

And other right wing provocateurs are also getting in on the action:

 

Lindell has donated pillows in the past, especially to religious charities like the Salvation Army. This latest gesture has provided an opportunity to further promote his company as he struggles under a mountain of legal bills stemming from a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit filed against him by Dominion Voting Systems for suggesting the company manipulated the 2020 presidential election results. Lindell was a primary funder of the “stop the steal” rallies after the election, and he participated in spreading lies and conspiracy theories about voting fraud. The House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is also seeking communications between the Trump White House and Lindell. This fall, Lindell reportedly sold his personal jet to finance the mounting legal fees.

The cash crunch doesn’t seem to be slowing down his election crusade. Lindell recently said he has spent $25 million so far pushing the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. He told CNBC Wednesday that he will “spend whatever it takes” to prove that Trump should be president and to restore integrity to the election system. “I will keep spending it because there is no tomorrow. We lose our country… I will spend every dime I have,” 

He is reportedly an “angel investor” in a new effort to send volunteers out door-to-door to supposedly root out election fraud by interrogating people about how they voted and trying to suss out whether their ballots were “legitimate.” Some election officials are concerned that the canvassing may be crossing over into voter intimidation. 

In the meantime, supporters like Dinesh D’Souza and Russia probe figure George Papadopoulos (both pardoned by Trump for criminal offenses), are encouraging people to buy those pillows—for the tornado victims, of course.

 

THE FACTS ARE THE FACTS:

We came a lot closer to an overturned election last year than we ever knew. That's the Big Story right now: We could literally lose our democracy. And journalists had better start shouting it from the rooftops—because we could also help save it.

Light stuff, right? Mother Jones is not afraid to say we're part of the fight, as Monika Bauerlein writes in her unpacking of the war on democracy and how MoJo must shine a bright light on those trying to undermine it with everything we've got in 2022.

But we need your help to do it: December is the most important month of the year for bringing in the donations that fuel our reporting and we've got an urgent goal of raising $350,000 online by December 31. If you can right now, please join your fellow readers and support our hard-hitting nonprofit journalism with a year-end donation today.

payment methods

THE FACTS ARE THE FACTS:

We came a lot closer to an overturned election last year than we ever knew. That's the Big Story right now: We could literally lose our democracy. And journalists had better start shouting it from the rooftops—because we could also help save it.

Light stuff, right? Mother Jones is not afraid to say we're part of the fight, as Monika Bauerlein writes in her unpacking of the war on democracy and how MoJo must shine a bright light on those trying to undermine it with everything we've got in 2022.

But we need your help to do it: December is the most important month of the year for bringing in the donations that fuel our reporting and we've got an urgent goal of raising $350,000 online by December 31. If you can right now, please join your fellow readers and support our hard-hitting nonprofit journalism with a year-end donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate