The MyPillow Guy Went on Newsmax and Even They Can’t Stand His Bullshit

Check out this Newsmax appearance with Mike Lindell, the appendage to insurrection-era Donald Trump and CEO of MyPillow, posted by Media Matters’ Lis Power:

In a Newsmax segment about "social media censorship" against the MyPillow Guy, Pillow Guy continued to spread false conspiracies about voting machines, leading the anchor to interrupt him, read a disclaimer, try to get the producers to get him off the air, and storm off the set pic.twitter.com/QMzOosVSD1 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) February 2, 2021

Lindell was invited to discuss “cancel culture” (after his personal account and the MyPillow account were banned for spreading lies about the election). Instead, Lindell started rehashing the same debunked claims of voter fraud that got him kicked off Twitter—only to get kicked off Newsmax, too.

Anchor Bob Sellers did everything he could to shut him down, including interrupting him, asking producers to get him off the air, and leaving the set altogether.