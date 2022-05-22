How John Lennon’s Murder Led to Preventing Mass Shootings

The memorial gatherings spanned from New York and Chicago to London and Liverpool and many other cities around the world. Among the multitudes who defied winter weather and came together in public spaces throughout America, younger and older generations alike wept and embraced. Many clutched flowers or candles, or held up hand-drawn signs that read: “Imagine no more handguns,” “Give peace a chance,” or just “Why?” In New York’s Central Park on that Sunday, against a backdrop of leafless trees and a gray sky auguring snow, the tens of thousands who assembled stood still for an impossibly heavy ten minutes of silence, the vast hush of their mourning disrupted only by a helicopter circling overhead and the ambient murmur of the city carried on the wind.

It was mid-December 1980, and John Lennon was dead.

At the start of the following week, Dr. Shervert Frazier, one of the nation’s foremost psychiatric experts on violent behavior, arrived at Bridgewater State Hospital in Massachusetts. He knew the music icon’s devastating murder would resonate even more for forensic psychologist Robert Fein, a young protégé of his, and the rest of the growing team that Frazier had put in place at the maximum-security psychiatric institution.

Questions had been swirling in the media about Mark Chapman, the twenty-five-year-old assailant who for several days had waited around the Dakota building at the corner of 72nd Street and Central Park West. Late in the day on Monday, December 8, as Lennon had departed the posh residential building and paused to greet some fans out front, a grinning Chapman finally got an autograph from him on a copy of Lennon’s newly released album Double Fantasy. Then Chapman continued to linger.

It was almost 11 p.m. when Lennon and his wife and co-artist, Yoko Ono, returned from a recording session, stepping out of a limousine in front of the building. As the couple walked into the stately entryway, Chapman, wearing a black trench coat and fur cap, emerged from the shadows and reportedly called out, “Mr. Lennon.” He then took a “combat stance,” as a New York City chief of detectives described it, and fired four hollow-point bullets from a .38 caliber revolver into Lennon’s back. Lennon was rushed in a police car to Roosevelt Hospital, where doctors were unable to resuscitate him. Amid the shock and global outpouring of grief, Chapman was described by various news media and public officials as “an obsessed fan,” “deranged,” “a kook,” and “a wacko.”

Frazier, based at McLean Hospital near Boston, had just returned from a trip to Washington, DC, where he was serving on a committee for the Institute of Medicine at the National Academy of Sciences. He asked Fein to gather the Bridgewater team, which included sixteen psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers. The timing for the news Frazier shared with them had become serendipitous: His IOM committee had been talking in recent months with the US Secret Service about developing behavioral science research to enhance capabilities for thwarting assassins.

One in every four presidents since the founding of the country had been the target of an assassin’s bullet, and the contemporary era was even more fraught with danger for top political figures. Following the slayings in the 1960s of President John F. Kennedy, the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., and Senator Robert Kennedy, targets also had included Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, and Jimmy Carter. There were two close calls involving President Ford, and a perpetrator who wanted to kill Nixon had gone on to gravely wound Alabama governor and presidential candidate George Wallace. Secret Service leaders were intent on improving the agency’s knowledge and tactics. To that end, Frazier told the assembled group that he had made an ambitious promise to a group of mental health experts and law enforcement officials: The Bridgewater team would produce the definitive study on mentally ill assassins.

Fein and the team were taken aback by the unexpected mission, but the conversation quickly focused on the fresh tragedy in New York City, including Chapman’s notably bizarre behavior after he pulled the trigger. “I’d go away if I were you,” he had said to a woman who approached him just moments after the gunfire to ask what happened. Chapman was not interested in escaping. He had dropped his weapon and had hung around nearby on the sidewalk, where he pulled out a copy of The Catcher in the Rye and thumbed through it briefly until police swooped in. He apparently wanted to convey that he embodied Holden Caulfield, the landmark novel’s embittered young protagonist. Chapman had grown up devoutly religious during a period of his youth in Georgia and had deemed Lennon to be among the “phonies” of the world, resentment he may have rationalized in part over Lennon’s famous assertion in a 1966 interview that Christianity would decline and the Beatles were “more popular than Jesus.”

Chapman’s performance at the crime scene, however, was more than a jarring example of an assassin’s pathological identification with a fictional figure. Unbeknownst to Chapman, he had just created a new version of a “cultural script”—a kind of narrative template for future killers to mimic.

Assassins and mass murderers sometimes looked to notorious predecessors for inspiration, picking up on their appearances and actions in what would come to be called copycat or contagion behavior. Behavioral science experts were already familiar with a related historical phenomenon known as the “Werther effect,” which referred to a contagion of suicides in eighteenth-century Europe that followed the literary success of Goethe’s The Sorrows of Young Werther. Some of the novel’s readers dressed up like its romantically despondent protagonist and shot themselves, sometimes even with a copy of the book in hand. Chapman would gain certain disaffected admirers, a harbinger of the emulation behavior that would animate rampage shooters in the decades ahead and draw the attention of threat assessment experts.

The facility housed some men who had threatened to kill the US president or other high-profile figures, a danger now made vivid by Lennon’s death. What drove these would-be assassins?

What drove these would-be assassins? "Let's start with what more we can learn here," Frazier said to Fein and his colleagues, urging that they examine such behavior by also talking directly with the Secret Service. And they had to complete this research project quickly—in time for an elite gathering of mental health and law enforcement leaders that Frazier was helping to organize that would take place three months later in Washington.