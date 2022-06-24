On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, wiping out the constitutional right to abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The ruling, which had been expected since May after Politico published a leak of the opinion, will have intensely personal ramifications throughout the country, particularly in states that have been working toward this moment for decades. In some states, abortion will be banned almost immediately.

The court’s three liberal members dissented—most notably with “sorrow” for the “many millions of American women who have today lost a fundamental constitutional protection.”

The 66-page dissent, written by Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, is impassioned and scathing, capturing the devastating effects the court’s ruling will have on American life. It also warned that today’s ruling is far from the end, but rather the beginning of an aggressive assault on people’s general right to personal privacy.

You can read the whole dissent, and opinion, here. Here are the strongest passages from the dissent: