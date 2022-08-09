2 hours ago

From Dumb to Terrifying, Here Are Some Unhinged Responses to the FBI Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

A tunnel of amped up Trump fans, revenge threats, and conspiratorial pontification.

Trump hanging out in Palm Beach in December 2020.

The dust had hardly settled from the FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago on Monday when a thunderous chorus of Republican lawmakers, rabid Trump zealots, two prominent Andrews, and pundits of all stripes weighed in on the extraordinary search at former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home.

So far, the appraisals have been varied. But they tend to share a common identity of extremely amped up, conspiratorial, and ready for battle. Let’s take a tour of some of their strangest responses.

“This is some third-world bullshit.”

You’re next.

Defund the…police?

Three-letter federal agencies are coming for you.

Let’s threaten a notoriously meticulous and deliberative attorney general.

Investigations are bad, says disgraced politician and focus of sexual harassment investigation.

It’s bad optics to go after potential criminals.

His supporters wanted to hang me but I’m just as mealymouthed as ever.

This is war.

We've never been very good at being conservative.

