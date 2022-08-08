Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Resort Searched by Feds

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, according to a statement from the former president.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “They even broke into my safe!”

Trump confirms that federal law enforcement is executing a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago. This means a federal judge found that there is good reason to believe that a crime was committed and that evidence of that crime was located in Mar-A-Lago. Trump should be very concerned. https://t.co/ZRh5s6kjYs — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) August 8, 2022

BREAKING: The FBI has executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. pic.twitter.com/Lwib077e8Z — The Recount (@therecount) August 8, 2022

The purpose of the search is unclear.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.