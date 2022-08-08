Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Resort Searched by Feds

The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, according to a statement from the former president.
“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “They even broke into my safe!”
Trump confirms that federal law enforcement is executing a search warrant at Mar-A-Lago.
This means a federal judge found that there is good reason to believe that a crime was committed and that evidence of that crime was located in Mar-A-Lago.
The purpose of the search is unclear.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.