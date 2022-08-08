14 mins ago

Trump Says Mar-a-Lago Resort Searched by Feds

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media following a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2019. (AP Photo/, File)Andrew Harnik/AP

The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, according to a statement from the former president.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote in a statement. “They even broke into my safe!”

The purpose of the search is unclear.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.

