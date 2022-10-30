It’s Been 10 Years Since Sandy. Is New York Any More Prepared for the Next Superstorm?

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

In marking the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy smashing into New York City, campaigners are warning that insufficient action by governments to tackle the climate crisis risks a repeat of such damaging and increasingly fierce storms.

Sandy made landfall with a huge impact on the New Jersey shore on 29 October 2012, before taking an unusual and destructive path into New York causing death, flooding, and extended mass power cuts. The widespread chaos left lingering scars and prompted billions of dollars in recovery and resiliency spending. But climate campaigners, and some city officials, have warned not enough has been done to avoid a devastating repeat.

Protesters marched through Manhattan on Saturday, 10 years to the day since Sandy hit the city, to demand greater government action to address the climate crisis that is worsening such storms.

It followed a week of direct action protests by activists in New York to mark the anniversary, such as interrupting an episode of the TV show The View that featured the rightwing US senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), occupying the office lobby of BlackRock, the investment firm, to decry its backing of fossil fuels. They also threw tomato soup at the apartment building of Stephen Schwarzman, a billionaire investor and ally of former US president Donald Trump, who previously claimed climate change was a hoax.

Scientists have said that while a storm of the magnitude of Sandy isn’t now the new norm for New York, the impacts of the climate crisis are worsening such events.

“Sea-level rise poses an inexorable long-term threat to New York City,” said Adam Sobel, a climate scientist at Columbia University who pointed out that flooding from something like Sandy would have been a foot less a century ago due to lower seas then.

“In the near term, it raises the risk of a Sandy-type event, because even a weaker storm surge will cause greater flooding if it starts on top of a higher sea level.”

New York and New Jersey are still piecing communities back together again in the long wake of the 2012 storm, which gathered strength as it moved through the Caribbean before bending north, hitting New Jersey at high tide and bringing a surging 14-foot wall of water crashing into coastal areas.

Nearly a fifth of New York City’s landmass was inundated, causing 43 deaths and about $19 billion in damages as millions of people were plunged into power blackouts, water seeped into subway tunnels and thousands of homes were wrecked.

Some of the repairs have taken years—a subway train tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan was not fully restored from saltwater corrosion until 2020—and New York has embarked on enormous, lengthy infrastructure projects to defend itself including massive flip-up sea barriers to protect lower Manhattan, new sand dunes and barriers in Queens and revised flood-resistant building codes for new developments.