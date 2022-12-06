Family of Fallen Jan. 6 Officer Snub McCarthy and McConnell at Gold Medal Ceremony

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Tuesday, at a ceremony to commemorate law enforcement officials who responded to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, several award recipients and their families snubbed the nation’s top Republicans, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell. Among those who were seen declining to shake hands with both men were family members of Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol Police officer who died of natural causes one day after responding to the attack.

During Congressional Gold Medal ceremony for Jan. 6 police, representatives of those receiving awards shake hands with Schumer then walk past McConnell and McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/YGjKXRGtiZ — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 6, 2022

“They’re just two-faced,” the mother of Sicknick told CNN. “I’m just tired of them standing there and saying how wonderful the Capitol police is and then they turn around and … go down to Mar-a-Lago and kiss his ring and come back and stand here.”

The snubs are an implicit rebuke of the GOP’s support for Trump after the former president incited the insurrection. McCarthy, in particular, has been one of Trump’s most prominent defenders and Big Lie embracers. After Republicans took back the House last month, McCarthy signaled his intentions to investigate the Jan. 6 committee, while striking something of a deal with the former president in exchange for his endorsement.