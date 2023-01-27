1 hour ago

The FDA Just Made It Easier for Gay Men to Donate Blood

The agency issued new guidelines on Friday.

Andy Abeyta/Quad-City Times/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

For years, gay and bisexual men have fought back against what they consider to be outdated restrictions on who can give blood. On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration finally issued a new guideline allowing men who are in monogamous relationships with men to give blood.

Men who have sex with men have long faced restrictions on giving blood because they are at higher risk of contracting HIV from sex. In 2014, the FDA loosened its lifetime ban on gay men giving blood, announcing that they could donate—as long as they hadn’t had sex with men in the last 12 months. (According to Stat News, there have been no negative changes to the blood supply.)

In March 2020, my colleague James West was denied the opportunity to donate plasma after recovering from Covid because of his status as a “man who has had sex with a man in the last 12 months.” As he wrote:

The FDA blood bank guidelines are in place to reduce the risk of HIV transmissions resulting from blood transfusions, because gay and bisexual men in the US have a higher risk of getting this disease from sex. Until 2015, the FDA enforced a lifetime ban on gay men giving blood. It then decided to allow those who haven’t had sex in over a year to donate. The agency’s reasoning is that it takes time to detect recent infections of those diseases. But the yearlong window remains a sore point for gay rights. The guidance pays no heed to whether you’re in a monogamous sexual relationship, or Tinder-hopping, while screening for viruses has become much quicker and more precise.

The day after James’ story was published, the FDA shortened the length of time for which men would have to abstain from sex with other men to three months.

Now, the FDA finally recognizes the safety of monogamous gay relationships—a boon for gay rights and the blood supply.

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate