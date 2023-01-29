2 hours ago

Tyre Nichols’ Family Attorney Calls on Congress to Pass George Floyd Justice in Policing Act

“Shame on us if we don’t use his tragic death to finally get” the bill passed.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with RowVaughn Wells, mother of Tyre Nichols, and his stepfather Rodney Wells, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday.Gerald Herbert/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Sunday, Ben Crump, an attorney representing the family of Tyre Nichols, called on Congress to pass police reform legislation in the wake of Nichols’ death at the hands of Memphis police earlier this month. 

“Shame on us if we don’t use his tragic death to finally get the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed,” Crump said on CNN. The legislation, which has passed twice in the House, would limit qualified immunity for police officers, restrict the types of force police can use, and make it easier for the Justice Department to investigate police misconduct.

The five officers who brutally beat Nichols have been fired and are facing murder charges. The unit they worked for has also been disbanded.

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1619699846893506560

Crump said that he and the Nichols family had made their support for the bill clear in a call with President Joe Biden. The path for the bill to become law has gotten harder now that Republicans control the House of Representatives. 

The bill would ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants in federal drug cases, create a national registry of police misconduct, and force police departments to collect more data, NPR has reported. The bill would also push more money toward community-based policing. It would mostly impact federal law enforcement. 

Crump argued that there hasn’t been federal police form legislation since Lyndon Johnson was president. “It didn’t happen with Rodney King, it didn’t happen with Michael Brown in Ferguson and it didn’t happen with George Floyd,” he continued. “How many of these tragedies do we have to see on video before we say we have a problem, America?”

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate