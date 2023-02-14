It’s Official: Dianne Feinstein Is Not Running for Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

After more than three decades in office, Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not be running for reelection in 2024. The 89-year-old senator from California, the longest-serving woman in Senate history, said in a press release that she would “accomplish as much for California as [she] can through the end of next year” when her term ends.

I am announcing today I will not run for reelection in 2024 but intend to accomplish as much for California as I can through the end of next year when my term ends. Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives. — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 14, 2023

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” the statement read. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.”

Feinstein’s retirement officially sets the stage for what’s all but certain to be one of the most-watched races in the country. Two California Democrats, Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, declined to wait for Feinstein to make it official, with both announcing their bids to replace her in recent weeks. According to reports, Rep. Barbara Lee is expected to toss her hat into the ring by the end of the month.

