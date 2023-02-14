3 hours ago

It’s Official: Dianne Feinstein Is Not Running for Reelection

The announcement will open up a California Senate seat for the first time in three decades.

After more than three decades in office, Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced Tuesday that she will not be running for reelection in 2024. The 89-year-old senator from California, the longest-serving woman in Senate history, said in a press release that she would “accomplish as much for California as [she] can through the end of next year” when her term ends.

“Even with a divided Congress, we can still pass bills that will improve lives,” the statement read. “Each of us was sent here to solve problems. That’s what I’ve done for the last 30 years, and that’s what I plan to do for the next two years. My thanks to the people of California for allowing me to serve them.” 

Feinstein’s retirement officially sets the stage for what’s all but certain to be one of the most-watched races in the country. Two California Democrats, Reps. Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, declined to wait for Feinstein to make it official, with both announcing their bids to replace her in recent weeks. According to reports, Rep. Barbara Lee is expected to toss her hat into the ring by the end of the month.

For more on Feinstein’s history-making career, and how it positioned her to take on Donald Trump, read our definitive profile, “The Lioness in Winter.”

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

