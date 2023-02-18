1 hour ago

Former President Jimmy Carter Begins Hospice Care

After hospitalizations, the US’s longest-living leader will “spend his remaining time at home.”

Former President Jimmy Carter has decided to begin hospice care in his Plains, Georgia home. The news was disclosed on Saturday in a brief statement from the Carter Center:

After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.

Carter is America’s longest-lived former president. After leaving the White House in 1981, he forged a remarkable second career as a statesmen and human rights advocate—not to mention Habitat for Humanity volunteer and Sunday school instructor. He turned 98 in October.

