31 mins ago

Manhattan Prosecutor Promises Security After Trump Calls for Protests

The former president has said he expects to be arrested.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference on March 4, 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland. Anna Moneymaker/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

History has shown that when Donald Trump calls for protests, violence may be around the corner. So when the former president lashed out at the Manhattan prosecutor’s office on Saturday, District Attorney Alvin Bragg had to prepare for the worst.

“Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated and that the proper safeguards are in place so all 1,600 of us have a secure work environment,” Bragg wrote in an email to staff on Saturday. He didn’t mention Trump by name, referring only to “public comments surrounding an ongoing investigation by this office.”

Those public comments came from Trump on Saturday morning, amid reports that he could soon be indicted in New York for possible campaign finance violations. “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Bragg’s email reassured employees that the office is continuing to coordinate on security matters with the NYPD, as well as with the prosecutor’s own security officers and the state court system. ABC’s Jon Karl reported on Sunday that an online watchdog had noted that some Trump supporters are beginning to call for violence.

Bragg’s office is reportedly nearing the end of its investigation into Trump’s alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. (Trump denies having an affair with Daniels.) Michael Cohen—the former Trump attorney and fixer who pleaded guilty in 2018 to making the payments—testified before a New York grand jury this week. Trump was also invited to testify, which is generally one of the final stages of a grand jury investigation.

As Mother Jones’ Russ Choma pointed out, a sudden arrest of Trump on Tuesday would be highly unusual:

White collar criminals are typically given the opportunity to turn themselves in, and any courthouse appearance by Trump would be a highly choreographed affair involving the Secret Service, worked out well in advance.

Trump’s supporters claim that any arrest would only help him win back the presidency next year. “If they indict Trump on fake charges,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Lindell TV, “he is going to win 2024 in a landslide victory.”

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu—a Republican who has said the party should move on from Trump—had a similar take Sunday on CNN’s State of the Union. “I think it’s building a lot of sympathy for the former president,” he said. “It does drastically change the paradigm as we go into the 2024 election.”

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2023 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate