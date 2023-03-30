This Is No Time to Celebrate. The System Is About to Be Tested Like Never Before.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

This evening, when the historic news broke that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to indict the former president (and leading GOP 2024 contender) Donald Trump in a hush-money scandal, our Washington D.C. bureau chief David Corn quickly sat down to issue this video warning: This is no time to celebrate; we are at a dangerous and uncertain moment.

“There’s going to be a lot of information, misinformation, and maybe some disinformation out there in the tsunami of response and reaction,” Corn says. “And I don’t think people should be celebratory of this: It’s a sad day if a presidential candidate… is accused of a crime.”

Corn says now is the time to respect the rule of law, as the legal system is about to encounter an unprecedented test from a man capable of unleashing extreme chaos. “It will be very, very ugly, and I think in the midst of all that, what we need to remember is he is presumed innocent, and that is a good thing,” Corn remarks. “We have to say, ‘This is an indictment. We will let the system work.’”