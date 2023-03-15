Biden’s Approval of Alaska Oil Project Shows Inconsistency of Our First “Climate President”

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration.

Joe Biden continues to confound on the climate crisis. Hailed as America’s first “climate president,” Biden signed sweeping, landmark legislation to tackle global heating last year and has warned that rising temperatures are an “existential threat to humanity.” And yet, on Monday, his administration decided to approve one of the largest oil drilling projects staged in the US in decades.

The greenlight given to the Willow development on the remote tundra of Alaska’s northern Arctic coast, swatting aside the protests of millions of online petitioners, progressives in Congress and even Al Gore, will have global reverberations.

There are more than 600 million barrels of oil available to be dislodged by ConocoPhillips over the next 30 years, effectively adding the emissions of the entire country of Belgium, via just one project, to further heat the atmosphere.

The scale of Willow is vast, with more than 200 oil wells, several new pipelines, a central processing plant, an airport, and a gravel mine set to enable the extraction of oil long beyond the time scientists say that wealthy countries should have kicked the habit in order to avoid disastrous global heating.

Willow will wipe out all the the emissions cuts provided by renewable energy developments over the next decade.

Biden’s approval of this is “a colossal and reprehensible stain on his environmental legacy,” according to Raena Garcia, fossil fuels campaigner at Friends of the Earth. Even a group of Biden’s Democratic allies, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, attacked the decision as ignoring “the voices of the people of Nuiqsut, our frontline communities, and the irrefutable science that says we must stop building projects like this to slow the ever more devastating impacts of climate change.”

But the approval of the project is consistent with an administration that has approved nearly 100 more oil and gas drilling leases than Donald Trump had at the same point in his presidency, federal data shows. Biden may have promised “no more drilling on federal lands, period” during his presidential campaign, but the reality has been very different—not only have the hydrocarbons continued to flow, they are in a sort of boom, with both oil and gas production forecast to hit record levels year.

Federal Gas and Oil Lease Permits, Biden vs Trump

The White House can point out it is in the middle of a set of confusing, and often contradictory, set of circumstances. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global energy markets and triggered a push to build new export terminals to ship US oil and gas to European allies, even as Biden toiled to pass $370 billion in clean energy spending in the Inflation Reduction Act.