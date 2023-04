Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

New York prosecutors on Tuesday released the formal indictment against Donald Trump, detailing 34 felony counts related to Trump’s alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Pundits have been speculating for weeks about the exact nature of the allegations against the former president, but this is the first time the full details have been made available.

Trump arrived at the courthouse at about 1:30 p.m. and was promptly arrested. You can read the indictment below.