George Santos Surrenders to Face Federal Criminal Charges

George Santos, the freshman New York Republican who admitted to lying about entire swaths of his personal biography, has surrendered to face federal criminal charges.

The Justice Department on Wednesday announced the 13 charges: seven for wire fraud, three for money laundering, two for making false statements on Congressional disclosure forms, and one for theft of public money. He is now in custody in Long Island and will be arraigned on Wednesday at 1 PM, the New York Times reports.

This is a breaking news post. We’ll update as more information becomes available.