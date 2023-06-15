MeToo was made up of millions of personal stories. There were the bombshell revelations about celebrities, politicians, and the powerful. But the core of the movement felt closer: posts from our neighbors, our teachers, our acquaintances, ourselves. Millions of voices rising into a crescendo screaming, “Enough.” Enough of the old ways, bad habits, and ignorance that forced us to suffer harassment and abuse in silence. Things for the next generation would be different.

But did that happen? We wanted to find out what the legacy of the MeToo movement is—five years after it became a national story, as kids graduate and enter the workplaces, the college campuses, and the world that those voices have tried to create. It seems clear that something in our culture has shifted, but how much has actually changed? To find out, we spoke to people who have lived and grown through this era, asking them how it impacted their lives. We talked with those who experienced life before MeToo, reflecting on what they hoped would be different. We also looked back at the cultural influences of this era—the media, music, and influencers who shaped it. We wanted to know: How has this era altered the landscape for the generation that came of age after MeToo? And to answer that, you have to go back to the movement’s heart: the personal stories.

Will MeToo Be Enough for the Next Generation?

RUTH MURAI

The Young Survivor Who Rocked a Wealthy Bay Area Suburb

ABBI BERRY AS TOLD TO RUTH MURAI

The Patient Who Pushed Legislation to Punish Abusers

EVELYN YANG AS TOLD TO MAGGIE DUFFY

The Men Fight Back

EAMON WHALEN

The Student Journalist Harassed for Reporting on Toxic Masculinity

OLIVIA KRUPP AS TOLD TO RUQAIYAH ZAROOK

The Incarcerated Woman Who Wishes MeToo Had Arrived Earlier

CELESTE BLAIR AS TOLD TO SAMANTHA MICHAELS

How MeToo Changed Music’s Relationship With Age Gaps

ANGELICA CABRAL

The Researcher Whose Story Exposed a Prominent Geologist—And Changed Science for the Better

JANE WILLENBRING AS TOLD TO JACKIE FLYNN MOGENSEN

The Policy Strategist Whose Personal Life Got Political

NIKITA MITCHELL AS TOLD TO RUTH MURAI

Project editor: Ruth Murai
Project managing editor: Jacob Rosenberg
Reporters: Samantha Michaels, Eamon Whalen, Ruqaiyah Zarook, Maggie Duffy, Angelica Cabral
Story editors: Jacob Rosenberg, Marianne Szegedy-Maszak, Sophie Murguia, Nina Liss-Schultz, Kiera Butler, James West, Ruth Murai
Copy editor: Daniel King
Web developers: Robert Wise, Young Kim
Art direction: Adam Vieyra, Grace Molteni
Top illustration: Simone Noronha
Animation: Sam Van Pykeren
As-told-to illustrations: Simone Noronha
Additional art: Grace Molteni, Mark Murrmann

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

WE'LL BE BLUNT.

We have a considerable $390,000 gap in our online fundraising budget that we have to close by June 30. There is no wiggle room, we've already cut everything we can, and we urgently need more readers to pitch in—especially from this specific blurb you're reading right now.

We'll also be quite transparent and level-headed with you about this.

In "News Never Pays," our fearless CEO, Monika Bauerlein, connects the dots on several concerning media trends that, taken together, expose the fallacy behind the tragic state of journalism right now: That the marketplace will take care of providing the free and independent press citizens in a democracy need, and the Next New Thing to invest millions in will fix the problem. Bottom line: Journalism that serves the people needs the support of the people. That's the Next New Thing.

And it's what MoJo and our community of readers have been doing for 47 years now.

But staying afloat is harder than ever.

In "This Is Not a Crisis. It's The New Normal," we explain, as matter-of-factly as we can, what exactly our finances look like, why this moment is particularly urgent, and how we can best communicate that without screaming OMG PLEASE HELP over and over. We also touch on our history and how our nonprofit model makes Mother Jones different than most of the news out there: Letting us go deep, focus on underreported beats, and bring unique perspectives to the day's news.

You're here for reporting like that, not fundraising, but one cannot exist without the other, and it's vitally important that we hit our intimidating $390,000 number in online donations by June 30.

And we hope you might consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. It's going to be a nail-biter, and we really need to see donations from this specific ask coming in strong if we're going to get there.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate