32 mins ago

White Nationalists Are Big Fans of Elon’s “White Genocide” Tweets

“Things are moving in the right direction,” said one prominent neo-Nazi.

Joel Saget/Getty

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Elon Musk made his most brazen overture to white nationalists yet on Monday, tweeting about the “white genocide” conspiracy theory in South Africa. 

In response to a video of South Africa’s ​​Economic Freedom Fighters party posted by right-wing influencer and serial plagiarist Benny Johnson, Musk tweeted, “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa.” The video shows members of the party singing a “struggle song” that features the lyrics “shoot to kill, kill the Boer, kill the farmer.” A court ruled last August that the song was not hate speech, and that the lyrics were not meant to be taken literally. 

Almost immediately, white nationalists praised Musk for taking up their cause: 

“Elon Musk bringing attention to White Genocide,” white nationalist influencer Nick Fuentes wrote on Telegram, accompanied by an emoji of an excited Pepe. 

Patrick Casey, founder of the neo-Nazi group “Identity Evropa,” tweeted, “In 2016 South African white genocide was a fringe issue—now, the richest man in the world, who also owns Twitter, is drawing attention to it. Things are moving in the right direction!”

Gab founder Andrew Torba, who tried to get prominent anti-semites to come to his platform, praised Musk as well, tweeting, “Took us under a year to get [Musk] talking about White genocide. Give it another six months and he’ll be noticing and naming.”

“Elon calling out white genocide in South Africa Good for him,” wrote former Trump administration staffer Darren J. Beattie on Twitter. Beattie was fired from his post after a CNN investigation revealed that he had spoken alongside prominent white nationalists at a conference in 2016. 

Fuentes’ former colleague Jaden McNeil posted a screenshot of the tweet on Instagram. 

Musk has previously pleased the far-right by welcoming them onto Twitter with the justification of protecting free speech. He also inched closer to white supremacist stances by tweeting about contorted “Black crime” statistics and other classic white supremacist dog whistles. Musk, however, had not completely aligned himself with white supremacists—after letting white nationalist Nick Fuentes and neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin back on Twitter earlier this year, he let their accounts be re-suspended for platform violations.

His tweeting about white genocide in South Africa suggests he’s willing to go even further to align with people who are not just far-right but openly white supremacist in their politics.

Even though “white genocide” in South Africa has been fully debunked as a manipulation of tragic anecdotes that don’t indicate a meaningful trend, it’s become a persistent cause for white supremacists over the last decade. Versions of the theory were cited as justification for the Christchurch, El Paso, and Buffalo mass shootings, which were carried out by white supremacists.  

Musk’s tweet may add an unusual level of credibility to the conspiracy theory—which, aside from briefly being highlighted by Trump in 2018, usually sits on the fringes of mainstream discourse. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate