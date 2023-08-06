2 hours ago

Pence: “President Trump Asked Me to Put Him Over My Oath to the Constitution”

The attacks between Donald Trump and his former VP are escalating.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Alex Brandon/AP

Donald Trump is going after his former vice president and fellow 2024 presidential contender, Mike Pence. On Saturday, the embattled frontrunner took to Truth Social to attack his former ally. “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side,” Trump posted. “I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy.”

The latest round of attacks follow false claims by Trump earlier this week suggesting the vice president “had power that Mike didn’t understand” to reject the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election. “I feel badly for Mike Pence, who is attracting no crowds, enthusiasm, or loyalty from people who, as a member of the Trump Administration, should be loving him,” Trump wrote on Wednesday. “He didn’t fight against Election Fraud.” Just the day before, Trump had been indicted for attempting to subvert the election on charges of defrauding the United States, obstructing an official government proceeding, and depriving people of civil rights provided by federal law or the Constitution.

The federal indictment mentions a January 1, 2021 call during which Trump allegedly called Pence “too honest” over his objection to reject contested electoral votes during the certification process. “Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement at the time. Trying to capitalize on Pence’s prominent role in the indictment, the former vice president’s campaign has started selling merchandise featuring the “too honest” phrase. 

Pence’s escalating condemnation of Trump’s Big Lie doesn’t seem to be earning him any points with the former president’s supporters, some of whom called him a “traitor” and “a sellout” outside a campaign event in New Hampshire this week. “Why didn’t you uphold the constitution?” one man said. “I upheld the constitution,” Pence shot back, before adding, “Read it!” The former vice-president is currently polling at 3 percent, while Trump is crushing the GOP 2024 competition at 54 percent. 

“President Trump was wrong then and he is wrong now,” Pence told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning. “I had no right to overturn the election.” Pence went on: “The American people deserve to know that President Trump asked me to put him over my oath to the Constitution but I kept my oath and always will.” When asked if Trump asked him to pause the certification of the election result or to overturn it, Pence said, “the day before January 6, if memory serves, they came back—his lawyers did—and said we want you to reject votes outright. They were asking me to overturn the election.” Pence also said he didn’t recall Trump ever acknowledging to him that he had lost the election. 

Pressed by Bash, Pence didn’t rule out supporting Trump if he becomes the Republican nominee. “I don’t think we’ll have to make that decision,” he said. “I’m confident I’ll be able to support the Republican nominee, especially if it’s me… Republican primary voters are going to choose new leadership for a new time in the life of our nation. They simply have got to move our country forward.” 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

payment methods

