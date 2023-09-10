5 hours ago

Russian Military Continues to Kill Aid Workers in Ukraine

So far this year, at least 8 have been killed and 18 injured, according to UN data.

A Ukrainian soldier near Bakhmut, the site of fierce battles with the Russian military, on September 4. AP Photo/Libkos

The Russian military killed two foreign aid workers in eastern Ukraine this weekend and injured two more, launching a missile strike that hit their van as they drove to assess the needs of civilians.

A year and a half since Russia invaded Ukraine, attacks against aid workers, both Ukrainian and foreign, are on the rise. The toll over the weekend adds to casualties reported last week by the UN, which documented at least six workers killed this year and 16 injured, compared with four killed in 2022.

The missile strike hit a van of volunteers from Road to Relief, a Ukrainian NGO, near Bakhmut, which fell to Moscow in May. The vehicle flipped and caught fire, killing Anthony Ihnat of Canada and Emma Igual of Spain, according to the BBC. Two other volunteers, Ruben Mawick of Germany and Johan Mathias Thyr of Sweden, were severely injured. Ukraine’s defense ministry blamed “Russian terrorists” for the strike and said the Road to Relief was “entirely focused on civilian projects.”

Last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that there have been 100 “security incidents” affecting aid work in Ukraine this year, often hitting distribution points and forcing a temporary halt to the aid, according to the BBC. In January, British nationals Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw died while rescuing an elderly woman from Soledar, in eastern Ukraine, when their car was struck by a shell.

Since February 2022, Russia’s assault on Ukraine has killed or wounded nearly 500,000 Ukrainian and Russian troops, US officials estimated in August, according to the New York Times. In just a year and a half, the estimated number of Ukrainian soldiers killed, about 70,000, has surpassed the toll of American troops in Vietnam over two decades, the Times reported; it’s nearly equal to the number of Afghan security forces killed in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2021.

On Sunday, Russian drones also targeted Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, according to the Associated Press, wounding at least one civilian and damaging homes, stores, a hospital, a school, and a kindergarten.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE ON MOTHER JONES' FINANCES

We need to start being more upfront about how hard it is keeping a newsroom like Mother Jones afloat these days.

Because it is, and because we're fresh off finishing a fiscal year, on June 30, that came up a bit short of where we needed to be. And this next one simply has to be a year of growth—particularly for donations from online readers to help counter the brutal economics of journalism right now.

Straight up: We need this pitch, what you're reading right now, to start earning significantly more donations than normal. We need people who care enough about Mother Jones’ journalism to be reading a blurb like this to decide to pitch in and support it if you can right now.

Urgent, for sure. But it's not all doom and gloom!

Because over the challenging last year, and thanks to feedback from readers, we've started to see a better way to go about asking you to support our work: Level-headedly communicating the urgency of hitting our fundraising goals, being transparent about our finances, challenges, and opportunities, and explaining how being funded primarily by donations big and small, from ordinary (and extraordinary!) people like you, is the thing that lets us do the type of journalism you look to Mother Jones for—that is so very much needed right now.

And it's really been resonating with folks! Thankfully. Because corporations, powerful people with deep pockets, and market forces will never sustain the type of journalism Mother Jones exists to do. Only people like you will.

There's more about our finances in "News Never Pays," or "It's Not a Crisis. This Is the New Normal," and we'll have details about the year ahead for you soon. But we already know this: The fundraising for our next deadline, $350,000 by the time September 30 rolls around, has to start now, and it has to be stronger than normal so that we don't fall behind and risk coming up short again.

Please consider pitching in before moving on to whatever it is you're about to do next. We really need to see if we'll be able to raise more with this real estate on a daily basis than we have been, so we're hoping to see a promising start.

—Monika Bauerlein, CEO, and Brian Hiatt, Online Membership Director

