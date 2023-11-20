Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In recent months, Ron DeSantis has received a load of bad press focused on his slippage in the 2024 polls, shake-ups within his organization, and less-than-stellar campaign finances. Yet the Florida governor is one of the most prodigious political cash-chasers in recent US history. When he successfully ran for reelection in Florida in 2022, DeSantis, who was first elected to the Sunshine State’s top executive position four years earlier, raised a whopping $211 million for his state political committee and set an all-time record for gubernatorial fundraising. Along the way, he collected huge bundles of campaign money from eccentric billionaires, magnates who had run afoul of the law, corporations that seek lucrative contracts from the government he runs, and even a prominent businessman once identified by law enforcement authorities as associated with a Mafia crime family. 

What made DeSantis’ money-grab such a feat was that most of the candidates he surpassed were tycoons who had poured their own fortunes into their campaign treasuries. (Businesswoman Meg Whitman dumped $144 million of personal funds into her unsuccessful quest in 2010 for the California governorship.) DeSantis topped them all by hitting up corporations, fat-cat donors, and political action committees for super-sized contributions. Gargantuan donations in the six-, seven-, and eight-digit range poured into his political pockets. Of the more than 200,000 contributors to his 2022 effort, 313 handed him $100,000 or more, with 11 slipping DeSantis $1 million or more. These $100,000-and-above donations accounted for $113 million, or 54 percent of his total take. 

Florida imposes no restraints on the size of political donations to state political committees. (In a presidential race, a contributor can only give $3,300 directly to a candidate, but an unlimited amount to an independent-expenditure committee, better known as a super PAC, which supports the candidate.) DeSantis took advantage of Florida’s wide-open campaign finance system to bring in a never-before-seen amount of dollars, swamping his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, who collected a measly $32 million. Despite DeSantis’ current financial woes, the 2022 contest demonstrates that he can pull in the big bucks. It also shows who has their hooks into DeSantis.

A large chunk of the cash DeSantis raised for his gubernatorial race has gone into boosting his presidential bid—perhaps illegally. At the end of his successful reelection contest, DeSantis had about $82 million remaining in his war chest. Earlier this year, what was left of his state campaign committee transferred that money to a super PAC called Never Back Down that has been supporting DeSantis’ presidential effort. “There’s no question that it’s illegal for a federal candidate to transfer money they raised for a state committee to a federal super PAC,” Erin Chlopak, senior director for campaign finance at Campaign Legal Center who worked for nearly a decade as part of the Federal Election Commission’s Office of General Counsel, told OpenSecrets, a nonprofit, in May. The Campaign Legal Center and End Citizens United each have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission alleging that DeSantis’ transfer of money raised for a state campaign to a federal campaign violates federal election law. 

Though DeSantis routinely blasts the so-called swamp—”I don’t want top drain the swamp, I want to break it,” he has exclaimed—and decries elites and the “ruling class,” this list of donors is chockfull of the rich and powerful: people, companies, and PACs that seek out policies and favors from elected officials. While major presidential candidates are often the recipients of similar largesse via political parties and PACs, few office-seekers in modern-day America have directly received such immense donations from so many sources as has DeSantis. He is—or was—a king of big-money politics.

His 2022 gubernatorial race provides a perspective into DeSantis’ fundraising world. It reveals that while holding power in the state of Florida, he has pursued ultra-rich and out-of-state donors to fill his campaign chest. His roster of contributors includes businesses that his administration awarded major contracts.

So even as DeSantis trods a rougher path in the 2024 GOP race, it’s worth looking at the well-heeled spenders who financed his last political venture. These are his underwriters—the people and organizations to which he is indebted and would be should he find himself in the White House. 

Below is a long list of the members of DeSantis’ $100,000-Plus Club. (The number of donors who handed him between $10,000 and $100,000—nothing to sneeze at—is also substantial: 1,754 people and entities.) And there are contributors and patterns that warrant a shout-out before we turn to the roll call.  

The most generous financial supporters of DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign were Republican outfits, such as the Republican Governors Association ($21 million), and the usual assortment of GOP megadonors: Robert Bigelow ($10 million), a hotel magnate who has used his fortune to fund efforts seeking to prove the existence of UFO aliens and an afterlife; Ken Griffin ($5 million), the CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel and a reliable source of money for conservative candidates and causes; Walter Buckley Jr. ($1.25 million), the co-founder of a venture capital fund that made a fortune in the dot-com bubble; Paul Tudor Jones II ($1 million), a hedge-fund billionaire who has played both sides of the street by supporting the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Rudy Giuliani; and Bruce Rauner, ($960,000), a former GOP governor of Illinois who lives in a posh gated community in Key Largo, Florida, which received early access to Covid vaccination. (Griffin has yet to commit to a 2024 candidate. Recently, he was talking up former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.)

The list continues: Richard Uihlein ($700,000), the billionaire co-founder with wife Elizabeth Uihlein ($500,000) of the Uline shipping company, who financed a group that organized the rally that preceded the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and candidates involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election; Charles Johnson ($594,919), a principle partner of the San Francisco Giants and a financial underwriter of pro-Trump election deniers; Edward DeBartolo Jr. ($522,000), a businessman best known as former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2020 for his involvement in a gambling fraud case in Louisiana in the 1990s; Bernie Marcus ($500,000), a cofounder of Home Depot, who has denounced “woke people [who] have taken over the world” (Marcus recently endorsed Donald Trump); and John Childs ($456,592), the chairman of a private equity firm who was charged with solicitation of prostitution in 2019 in a Florida sex spa scandal. (The charges were later dropped and his record expunged.) 

Of course, far-right groups kicked in loads of cash, led by the Club for Growth PAC ($2 million) and the Judicial Crisis Network ($500,000). DeSantis’ money-bags included business PACs—for instance, the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee ($375,203) and the Voice of Florida Business Political Action Committee ($475,000)—as well as those companies and entities that do business with the state, foremost among them the Seminole Tribe of Florida ($2 million), with whom DeSantis forged a $2.5 billion deal that allowed the tribe to expand its gambling operations to include sports betting, craps, and roulette.

Other one-hand-washes-the-other contributions came from Phillips and Jordan ($252,500), a construction firm that was granted a $175.8 million contract by the state for an Everglades restoration project; Nomi Health ($252,250), which was handed $46 million in contracts by the state in 2021 for Covid-19 testing and vaccine work; and Herzog Contracting ($250,000), which pocketed at least $32.7 million in contracts from the Florida Department of Transportation during DeSantis’ tenure. JM Family Enterprises, a huge automotive conglomerate that lobbied the state legislature to pass a bill banning most automaker-to-consumer direct sales that DeSantis later signed, sent $325,000 to his campaign. 

DeSantis’ top donors are riddled with folks and outfits with checkered pasts. For example, HillCour, Inc. ($312,409) and another firm agreed to pay over $7 million to the US Health and Human Services Department to resolve allegations in 2018 related to a Medicaid kickback scheme. Onetime Los Angeles nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian ($179,581) in 2014 gave up control of a Las Vegas hotel after an investigation revealed he had used drugs and paid $3 million in alleged extortion payments to felons. Health Option One ($125,000) faced a lawsuit in 2021 for an alleged bait-and-switch scam in which customers were duped into buying limited-coverage health care plans. The company denied the allegations and later agreed to settle the dispute.

Businessman John Cafaro ($120,000) in 2010 was sentenced to three years’ probation for failing to disclose a loan to his daughter’s congressional campaign. Las Vegas tycoon Steve Wynn ($100,000) was accused last year by the Justice Department of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China and lobbying Trump on that country’s behalf in order to protect his business interests in Macau. (A federal judged dismissed the case; government lawyers are currently appealing the decision.) Separately, Wynn was accused of sexually harassing dozens of his employees and pressuring them to perform sexual acts. He agreed to pay Nevada a $10 million settlement in July to resolve the sexual misconduct case. DeSantis accepted $100,000 from the John Rosatti Trust, a fund connected to businessman John Rosatti, an automotive and restaurant tycoon (and founder of BurgerFi) who three decades ago was linked to the mob. Rosatti was identified by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement as an alleged associate of the Colombo crime family in New York City, according to a 1993 decision by the state’s Casino Control Commission. 

Other notable contributions came from Leila Centner ($301,000), the co-founder of the Miami-based Centner Academy, which was a hotbed of anti-vax activism and disinformation during the Covid pandemic; Adam Marcus Hendry ($100,000), whose company, Tzadik Management, filed more evictions during the early days of the pandemic than any other landlord in Florida, according to a July 2020 analysis by the Center for Public Integrity; and the Portopiccolo Group ($100,000), a private equity company that acquired nursing homes during the pandemic and caused disruptions at facilities that resulted in weakened care for residents, according to investigations by the Washington Post and the New Yorker. Tread Standard LLC, a mysterious shell company, handed $210,000 to DeSantis. 

DeSantis rounded up quite a collection of billionaires, corporations, right-wingers, and reprobates, as he collected over one-fifth of a billion dollars for his 2022 campaign. Never before in modern American politics has a non-presidential candidate bagged so much in direct donations from the well-heeled and special interests. At this point, DeSantis is far from a good bet to be the next resident of the White House. But whatever happens in the GOP presidential sweepstakes, he will stay a powerful force in Florida and likely continue to be prominent within national politics. That means all these donations could remain solid investments and hold their value. 

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the fundraising for his 2022 race or the transfer of funds from that effort to the super PAC now supporting his presidential bid. 

Here are the 313 donors who invested $100,000 or more in DeSantis during his 2022 reelection campaign:

  1. $21 million, Republican Governors Association
  2. $10 million, Robert Bigelow, hotel magnate
  3. $7.3 million, Florida state matching funds
  4. $7 million, Republican Party of Florida
  5. $5 million, Ken Griffin, founder of hedge fund Citadel
  6. $2 million, Club for Growth PAC
  7. $2 million, Seminole Tribe of Florida
  8. $1.25 million, Walter Buckley, Jr., retired venture capitalist
  9. $1.1 million, David MacNeil, car accessories company founder
  10. $1 million, James Bowen, Jr., financial services chairman
  11. $1 million, Paul Tudor Jones II, hedge fund billionaire
  12. $960,000, Bruce Rauner, former Illinois governor
  13. $700,000, Richard Uihlein, billionaire co-founder of Uline shipping company
  14. $680,000, Florida Prosperity Fund
  15. $594,919, Charles Johnson, San Francisco Giants principal partner
  16. $522,000, Edward DeBartolo, Jr., businessman and former 49ers owner
  17. $521,325, James Pallotta, investment company founder
  18. $509,200, Sun Labs USA Inc, healthcare company
  19. $505,000, Gale Lemerand, restauranteur
  20. $500,000, Patricia Duggan, glass artist and museum founder
  21. $500,000, Spring Bay Capital, investment firm
  22. $500,000, Judicial Crisis Network
  23. $500,000, Bernie Marcus, Home Depot co-founder
  24. $500,000, Disruptor, Inc., investment firm
  25. $500,000, Elizabeth Uihlein, billionaire co-founder of Uline shipping firm
  26. $500,000, Craig Mateer, investment manager
  27. $487,500, J. Christopher Reyes Trust
  28. $475,000, Voice of Florida Business Political Action Committee
  29. $462,500, M. Jude Reyes 1999 Trust
  30. $456,592, John Childs, chairman of private equity fund
  31. $450,960, NextGen Management LLC, medical technology company
  32. $440,000, Floridians for a Stronger Democracy
  33. $405,000, Hutson Companies LLC, real estate developer
  34. $400,000, McCormick Drive LLC, real estate investment company
  35. $400,000, Florida Care, Inc., healthcare company
  36. $375,204, Realtors Political Advocacy Committee
  37. $370,000, Associated Industries of Florida Political Action Committee
  38. $367,750, TECO Energy, Inc., utilities company
  39. $360,000, Floridian’s United for Our Children’s Future
  40. $360,000, Thomas Peterffy, Hungarian American billionaire
  41. $350,000, Floridians for Economic Advancement
  42. $345,000, Palm Beach Innovation Task Force
  43. $325,000, JM Family Enterprises, Inc., automotive company
  44. $325,000, Fidelity National Financial, Inc. PAC for Florida
  45. $312,409, HillCour Inc, healthcare services
  46. $305,000, Timothy and Harvey Youngquist, drilling company executives
  47. $304,000, Roma-HC Bridge LLC
  48. $303,000, Conservatives for Principled Leadership
  49. $303,000, Charter Communications, Inc., telecommunications provider
  50. $301,000, Leila Centner, co-founder of Centner Academy
  51. $300,000, Cannae Holdings LLC, investment and management company
  52. $300,000, iGas USA Inc, refrigerant supplier
  53. $300,000, MasTec Inc, infrastructure construction company
  54. $295,000, Elaine Wold, philanthropist
  55. $288,426, Steven Scott, healthcare and technology investor
  56. $277,650, Anderson Columbia Company Inc, heavy civil construction firm
  57. $261,308, Testing Matters, Inc., clinical laboratory
  58. $257,000, Dawn and John Hamlin, marketing executive and wife
  59. $255,000, Betty Roschman, wife of late fast food restauranteur
  60. $252,500, Phillips and Jordan Inc, construction company
  61. $252,250, Nomi Health, Inc., health care services provider
  62. $250,000, Lorybo Holdings LLC, financial company
  63. $250,000, Whip Fund Raising LLC
  64. $250,000, Herzog Contracting Corporation, railroad and highway contractor
  65. $250,000, Moshe Popack, real estate investor
  66. $250,000, Black Knight Infoserv LLC, data and analytics provider
  67. $250,000, Nilda Milton Revocable Trust
  68. $250,000, Eisenhower Management, Inc., real estate developer
  69. $250,000, Driven Capital Management LLC, real estate investment manager
  70. $250,000, Nathan Saks, real estate developer
  71. $250,000, Steven Herrig, insurance company executive
  72. $250,000, John W. Childs 2013 Revocable Trust
  73. $250,000, Rural Route 3 Holdings LP
  74. $250,000, Barrow Realty LLC
  75. $250,000, Island Doctors
  76. $248,189, Thomas Corr, oil import executive
  77. $229,221, Ged Lawyers LLP
  78. $225,000, Daytona Toyota
  79. $225,000, Maya Ezratti Revocable Trust
  80. $225,000, Daniel Doyle, Jr., imaging equipment executive  
  81. $220,000, Florida Chamber of Commerce PAC
  82. $214,200, Blake Casper, businessman and former restauranteur
  83. $210,000, Anthony Lomangino, trash and recycling tycoon
  84. $210,000, Stephen Ross, real estate executive
  85. $210,000, Tread Standard LLC
  86. $200,000, Thomas Smith, investment manager
  87. $200,000, William Austin, hearing aid manufacturing executive
  88. $200,000, JL Holding Corp, property management
  89. $200,000, The Big Easy Casino
  90. $200,000, CFG Community Bank
  91. $200,000, The Committee for Justice, Transportation and Business
  92. $200,000, Dosal Tobacco Corporation
  93. $200,000, South Development Corporation
  94. $200,000, Florida Phosphate Political Committee, Inc.
  95. $200,000, Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits LLC
  96. $200,000, Automated Healthcare Solutions LLC
  97. $200,000, Book Capital Enterprises LLC
  98. $200,000, Riaz Valani, investor and early e-cigarette investor
  99. $200,000, Lawrence DeGeorge, venture capitalist
  100. $200,000, Ronald Foster, Jr., construction executive
  101. $200,000, Supporters of Comprehensive Primary Care PC
  102. $200,000, UnitedHealth Group, Inc.
  103. $200,000, Kane Financial Services LLC
  104. $200,000, Junction City Mining Co LLC
  105. $200,000, Andrew James McKenna, late McDonald’s chairman 
  106. $187,500, Cheryl and Michael Meads, DeSantis appointee to a water board and her husband
  107. $187,000, Troy Link, meat snacks executive
  108. $179,581, Sam Nazarian, veteran nightclub mogul
  109. $178,000, Ygrene Energy Fund Inc, home improvement loan provider
  110. $175,000, Raymond Hyer, retired asphalt executive
  111. $175,000, Richard Corbett, real estate developer
  112. $175,000, Murray Goodman, real estate developer
  113. $175,000, Metro Development Group LLC
  114. $175,000, Alex Kleyner, real estate investor 
  115. $170,597, Bank of Tampa Money Market Account
  116. $170,000, James Davis, billionaire co-founder of staffing agency
  117. $170,000, Committee of Safety Net Hospitals of Florida
  118. $169,735, The Villages of Lake Sumter, Inc., retirement community
  119. $165,000, Homes by WestBay LLC, home construction company
  120. $161,071, ICI Homes Residential Holdings LLC, home building company
  121. $160,000, Hudson Capital Group
  122. $160,000, Rom L. Reddy Revocable Trust
  123. $160,000, Jorie Kent, travel company co-owner
  124. $158,350, John Rood, real estate executive
  125. $155,454, Patrick Neal, Florida real estate developer and former politician
  126. $155,031, Rahul Patel, DeSantis-appointed University of Florida trustee 
  127. $155,000, FTA PAC, Inc.
  128. $153,000, Florida Credit Union Political Action Committee (Florida CUPAC)
  129. $150,745, Jay Demetree, Jr., real estate developer
  130. $150,350, James Heavener, real estate manager
  131. $150,229, Humana Inc, health insurance company
  132. $150,000, John Foster Kirtley, investment firm co-founder
  133. $150,000, Dennis and Graciela McGillicuddy, real estate director and philanthropist
  134. $150,000, Strong Communities of Southwest Florida PC
  135. $150,000, William Parfet, former CEO of drug testing company
  136. $150,000, Wayne Huizenga Jr., son of billionaire who launched Blockbuster
  137. $150,000, Vahan Gureghian, charter school entrepreneur
  138. $150,000, Dream Finders Homes LLC
  139. $150,000, Equality Champions, political committee
  140. $150,000, La Ley Con John H. Ruiz PA, law firm
  141. $150,000, DentaQuest PAC TN C
  142. $150,000, Sasha Averdick, design studio owner
  143. $150,000, R & L Transfer Inc, freight shipping company
  144. $150,000, Publix Super Markets, Inc.
  145. $150,000, Lockwood Management LLC, property management company
  146. $150,000, James Liautaud, founder of Jimmy John’s sandwich chain
  147. $150,000, P&L Investments LLC, investment management firm
  148. $150,000, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc
  149. $145,000, Gregory Burns, freight shipping executive
  150. $145,000, Jeffrey Silverman, investment management executive
  151. $140,000, SPF Roofing Systems, Inc.
  152. $137,500, FTBA Transportation PAC
  153. $137,500, Brent Sembler, real estate development executive
  154. $136,000, Partridge Investments LLC
  155. $135,000, Peter Morse, investment manager
  156. $133,000, Marshall Field, investor and department store heir
  157. $130,079, Fort Partners LLC, real estate company
  158. $130,000, Citizens for Principled Leadership PC
  159. $128,000, Florida Medical Association Political Action Committee
  160. $128,000, Jacksonville Kennel Club, Inc., greyhound racing
  161. $125,000, Florida Harbor Pilots Association, Inc.
  162. $125,000, Davidson 2005 LLC, textile manufacturing
  163. $125,000, Ring Power Corporation, construction equipment dealer
  164. $125,000, Independent Living Systems, home health services company
  165. $125,000, Jonathan Lubert, hedge fund executive
  166. $125,000, Cody Khan, hotel and resort owner
  167. $125,000, ECN Capital Advisory Group LLC
  168. $125,000, LaunchED, education company
  169. $125,000, Charles Lydecker, insurance executive
  170. $125,000, FPF Fire PC, firefighters association political committee
  171. $125,000, Bruce Toll, luxury-home building company co-founder
  172. $125,000, Health Option One LLC, insurance company
  173. $125,000, Keeping Florida Affordable PC
  174. $125,000, 10jin LLC, technology provider for schools
  175. $125,000, Thomas Murphy, Boca Raton resident
  176. $125,000, ABC Liquors, Inc.
  177. $125,000, Vecellio Group, Inc., construction company
  178. $125,000, The Presidential Coalition LLC, conservative political organization
  179. $125,000, Trulieve Inc, cannabis dispensary
  180. $120,000, John Cafaro, real estate developer and investor
  181. $120,000, Elevated LLC
  182. $120,000, Aspect Holdings LLC, investment firm
  183. $120,000, Centene Management Company LLC, health insurance company
  184. $120,000, Richard Cole, DeSantis-appointed University of Florida trustee
  185. $117,250, Florida Home Builders PAC
  186. $115,313, Herbert Henkel, former CEO of Ingersoll-Rand
  187. $115,000, Benjerome Trust
  188. $115,000, Toyota of Orlando
  189. $114,653, Omeed Malik, former Bank of America executive
  190. $113,783, St. Joe Company, real estate developer
  191. $111,250, Barbara Feingold, DeSantis-appointed Florida Atlantic University trustee
  192. $111,217, William Foley II, insurance company executive
  193. $110,000, Roy Hinman II, family medicine physician
  194. $110,000, Thomas Sabatino, Florida resident
  195. $110,000, John Slavic, investment management executive
  196. $110,000, Richard Chaifetz, billionaire founder of ComPsych Corporation 
  197. $110,000, Silva & Silva PA, law firm
  198. $110,000, Daniel Baker, concrete company founder
  199. $110,000, Greener Pastures LLC, landscaping company
  200. $109,978, Brian Sidman, founder of real estate private equity firm
  201. $109,000, Willis Johnson, billionaire founder of car auction company
  202. $108,000, Robert W. Stork Revocable Trust
  203. $106,809, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.
  204. $105,000, Foley & Lardner LLP, law firm
  205. $105,000, Michael Rabinowitz, investment banking executive
  206. $105,000, Diane Weiss, retired Boca Raton resident
  207. $104,704, Nancy and Gary Chartrand, philanthropists
  208. $103,290, Vector Group Ltd, holding company for tobacco and real estate
  209. $103,000, RAI Services Company, tobacco company
  210. $103,000, Digrijay Gaekwad, entrepreneur
  211. $103,000, Orange Park Kennel Club Inc, greyhound racing
  212. $103,000, Anthony Imbesi, luxury yacht broker
  213. $102,500, McNitt Management, Inc., construction management
  214. $102,500, Jason Hope, technology executive
  215. $100,500, Kemp Ruge & Green Law Group
  216. $100,200, Neomi Dezertzov, wife of real estate executive
  217. $100,125, Richard Boyce, former investment firm partner
  218. $100,000, Jeff Yass, billionaire co-founder of trading firm Susquehanna 
  219. $100,000, JAT Capital Partners LP
  220. $100,000, James Davis, billionaire majority owner of New Balance
  221. $100,000, Victoria Rose, retired Pompano Beach resident  
  222. $100,000, Wilbur Ross, businessman and former secretary of commerce
  223. $100,000, HGI DB Fund I LLC, capital management
  224. $100,000, Jamie B. Coulter Trust
  225. $100,000, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.
  226. $100,000, Helen Schwab, wife of investment firm founder Charles Schwab
  227. $100,000, Kenny Troutt, billionaire founder of Excel Communications
  228. $100,000, Myrtle Management, Inc., real estate company
  229. $100,000, Summit Contracting Group, Inc., construction company
  230. $100,000, The Portopiccolo Group, private equity firm
  231. $100,000, Evan Trestman, attorney
  232. $100,000, Joseph Imbesi, real estate investor
  233. $100,000, Morris Automotive Consultants LLC
  234. $100,000, Arch Aplin III, former head of convenience chain Buc-ee’s
  235. $100,000, Discover, LLC, investment management
  236. $100,000, Jay Francis, auto sales manager 
  237. $100,000, Steve Wynn, former luxury casino and hotel developer
  238. $100,000, Miller Electric Company
  239. $100,000, Colleen Simeone, Florida resident
  240. $100,000, David K Reyes Living Trust
  241. $100,000, Victoria Stapleton, marketing executive
  242. $100,000, Douglas Scharbauer, Texas oil mogul and racehorse owner
  243. $100,000, Joseph O’Brien, Jr., auto dealer
  244. $100,000, K12 Management, Inc., education company
  245. $100,000, Indelible Business Solutions, Inc., management consulting firm
  246. $100,000, Phillip Frost, health care investor
  247. $100,000, Phillip Ruffin, gambling industry billionaire
  248. $100,000, Brenda O’Loughlin, real estate developer
  249. $100,000, Wendover Art Group, wall art company
  250. $100,000, Amscot Corporation, financial services company
  251. $100,000, Intrivo Diagnostics Inc, at-home COVID tests company
  252. $100,000, IGT Global Solutions, gambling equipment manufacturer
  253. $100,000, The Collection, automotive dealership
  254. $100,000, ICI Homes, Inc., home construction company
  255. $100,000, Itzhak Ezratti, Israeli founder of homebuilding company
  256. $100,000, Payward, Inc., cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform
  257. $100,000, PPRE LLC, development company
  258. $100,000, Adam Marcus Hendry, real estate executive
  259. $100,000, Boyne Capital Management LLC
  260. $100,000, Standard Industries, Inc., industrial company
  261. $100,000, Elijah Norton, Arizona insurance executive and political candidate
  262. $100,000, Wayne Boich, investment executive
  263. $100,000, Pamela Muma, philanthropist
  264. $100,000, Dynamic Commerce Ventures LLC, real estate development
  265. $100,000, Dwight Schar, founder of homebuilding giant NVR
  266. $100,000, Creighton Companies LLC, construction company
  267. $100,000, Administrative Group LLC, restaurant management
  268. $100,000, Purple Good Government PAC
  269. $100,000, TCI Holdings LLC, construction company
  270. $100,000, Michael William Kosloske, retired insurance executive
  271. $100,000, Wescon Management Group Inc, automotive services
  272. $100,000, Joseph White, plumbing company chairman
  273. $100,000, Stuart Lasher, financial manager
  274. $100,000, The Vestcor Companies Inc, real estate development
  275. $100,000, Sharon Nuckolls, Florida resident
  276. $100,000, George Heisel, Jr., financial company shareholder
  277. $100,000, Dhruv Management LLC, hotel management
  278. $100,000, Cirilla Milton, homemaker
  279. $100,000, Franklin Street Financial Partners
  280. $100,000, Lester Woerner, real estate investment chairman
  281. $100,000, Mark Kolokotrones, financial and venture capital executive
  282. $100,000, ANF Group Inc, Florida-based contractor
  283. $100,000, Florida Free Enterprise Fund
  284. $100,000, Mara L. S. Delminium Trust
  285. $100,000, David Baum, sensor manufacturing executive
  286. $100,000, Anita Zucker, chemical manufacturing executive
  287. $100,000, Gary Yeomans, car dealerships owner
  288. $100,000, UBS Financial Services
  289. $100,000, John Falkner, industrial farm owner and developer
  290. $100,000, John Rosatti Trust
  291. $100,000, Cherna Moskowitz, wife of late businessman Irving Moskowitz
  292. $100,000, John Rakolta III, president of Detroit-based construction company
  293. $100,000, Florida Manufactured Housing Association PAC, Inc.
  294. $100,000, Chris D. Peyerk Trust
  295. $100,000, Steven Witkoff, founder of real estate firm
  296. $100,000, Thomas Tull, billionaire former film producer
  297. $100,000, First Coast Energy LLP, major distributor of Shell gas
  298. $100,000, Michael White, insurance sales
  299. $100,000, Gregory Cook, co-founder of multilevel marketing company doTerra
  300. $100,000, Derek Carr, retired Boca Raton resident
  301. $100,000, Darwin Deason, billionaire computer services entrepreneur
  302. $100,000, Benderson Development Co LLC
  303. $100,000, Jeffrey Roschman, fast food heir and executive
  304. $100,000, Belleair Bluffs Management LLC, investment management
  305. $100,000, Denise Coyle, property development executive
  306. $100,000, Debra Gelband, foundation executive
  307. $100,000, Rick Case Enterprises, automotive dealerships company
  308. $100,000, John Kang, health care company founder
  309. $100,000, Peter Worth, insurance executive
  310. $100,000, Granger Family Investment Holdings LLC, investment firm
  311. $100,000, Robert Day, asset management firm founder
  312. $100,000, Frisbie Group LLC, real estate company
  313. $100,000, Robert Willenborg, gaming company executive

