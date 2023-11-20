Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In recent months, Ron DeSantis has received a load of bad press focused on his slippage in the 2024 polls, shake-ups within his organization, and less-than-stellar campaign finances. Yet the Florida governor is one of the most prodigious political cash-chasers in recent US history. When he successfully ran for reelection in Florida in 2022, DeSantis, who was first elected to the Sunshine State’s top executive position four years earlier, raised a whopping $211 million for his state political committee and set an all-time record for gubernatorial fundraising. Along the way, he collected huge bundles of campaign money from eccentric billionaires, magnates who had run afoul of the law, corporations that seek lucrative contracts from the government he runs, and even a prominent businessman once identified by law enforcement authorities as associated with a Mafia crime family.

What made DeSantis’ money-grab such a feat was that most of the candidates he surpassed were tycoons who had poured their own fortunes into their campaign treasuries. (Businesswoman Meg Whitman dumped $144 million of personal funds into her unsuccessful quest in 2010 for the California governorship.) DeSantis topped them all by hitting up corporations, fat-cat donors, and political action committees for super-sized contributions. Gargantuan donations in the six-, seven-, and eight-digit range poured into his political pockets. Of the more than 200,000 contributors to his 2022 effort, 313 handed him $100,000 or more, with 11 slipping DeSantis $1 million or more. These $100,000-and-above donations accounted for $113 million, or 54 percent of his total take.

Florida imposes no restraints on the size of political donations to state political committees. (In a presidential race, a contributor can only give $3,300 directly to a candidate, but an unlimited amount to an independent-expenditure committee, better known as a super PAC, which supports the candidate.) DeSantis took advantage of Florida’s wide-open campaign finance system to bring in a never-before-seen amount of dollars, swamping his Democratic opponent Charlie Crist, who collected a measly $32 million. Despite DeSantis’ current financial woes, the 2022 contest demonstrates that he can pull in the big bucks. It also shows who has their hooks into DeSantis.

A large chunk of the cash DeSantis raised for his gubernatorial race has gone into boosting his presidential bid—perhaps illegally. At the end of his successful reelection contest, DeSantis had about $82 million remaining in his war chest. Earlier this year, what was left of his state campaign committee transferred that money to a super PAC called Never Back Down that has been supporting DeSantis’ presidential effort. “There’s no question that it’s illegal for a federal candidate to transfer money they raised for a state committee to a federal super PAC,” Erin Chlopak, senior director for campaign finance at Campaign Legal Center who worked for nearly a decade as part of the Federal Election Commission’s Office of General Counsel, told OpenSecrets, a nonprofit, in May. The Campaign Legal Center and End Citizens United each have filed complaints with the Federal Election Commission alleging that DeSantis’ transfer of money raised for a state campaign to a federal campaign violates federal election law.

Though DeSantis routinely blasts the so-called swamp—”I don’t want top drain the swamp, I want to break it,” he has exclaimed—and decries elites and the “ruling class,” this list of donors is chockfull of the rich and powerful: people, companies, and PACs that seek out policies and favors from elected officials. While major presidential candidates are often the recipients of similar largesse via political parties and PACs, few office-seekers in modern-day America have directly received such immense donations from so many sources as has DeSantis. He is—or was—a king of big-money politics.

His 2022 gubernatorial race provides a perspective into DeSantis’ fundraising world. It reveals that while holding power in the state of Florida, he has pursued ultra-rich and out-of-state donors to fill his campaign chest. His roster of contributors includes businesses that his administration awarded major contracts.

So even as DeSantis trods a rougher path in the 2024 GOP race, it’s worth looking at the well-heeled spenders who financed his last political venture. These are his underwriters—the people and organizations to which he is indebted and would be should he find himself in the White House.

Below is a long list of the members of DeSantis’ $100,000-Plus Club. (The number of donors who handed him between $10,000 and $100,000—nothing to sneeze at—is also substantial: 1,754 people and entities.) And there are contributors and patterns that warrant a shout-out before we turn to the roll call.

The most generous financial supporters of DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign were Republican outfits, such as the Republican Governors Association ($21 million), and the usual assortment of GOP megadonors: Robert Bigelow ($10 million), a hotel magnate who has used his fortune to fund efforts seeking to prove the existence of UFO aliens and an afterlife; Ken Griffin ($5 million), the CEO of multinational hedge fund Citadel and a reliable source of money for conservative candidates and causes; Walter Buckley Jr. ($1.25 million), the co-founder of a venture capital fund that made a fortune in the dot-com bubble; Paul Tudor Jones II ($1 million), a hedge-fund billionaire who has played both sides of the street by supporting the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama, John McCain, Mitt Romney, and Rudy Giuliani; and Bruce Rauner, ($960,000), a former GOP governor of Illinois who lives in a posh gated community in Key Largo, Florida, which received early access to Covid vaccination. (Griffin has yet to commit to a 2024 candidate. Recently, he was talking up former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.)

The list continues: Richard Uihlein ($700,000), the billionaire co-founder with wife Elizabeth Uihlein ($500,000) of the Uline shipping company, who financed a group that organized the rally that preceded the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and candidates involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election; Charles Johnson ($594,919), a principle partner of the San Francisco Giants and a financial underwriter of pro-Trump election deniers; Edward DeBartolo Jr. ($522,000), a businessman best known as former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, who was pardoned by President Donald Trump in 2020 for his involvement in a gambling fraud case in Louisiana in the 1990s; Bernie Marcus ($500,000), a cofounder of Home Depot, who has denounced “woke people [who] have taken over the world” (Marcus recently endorsed Donald Trump); and John Childs ($456,592), the chairman of a private equity firm who was charged with solicitation of prostitution in 2019 in a Florida sex spa scandal. (The charges were later dropped and his record expunged.)

Of course, far-right groups kicked in loads of cash, led by the Club for Growth PAC ($2 million) and the Judicial Crisis Network ($500,000). DeSantis’ money-bags included business PACs—for instance, the Realtors Political Advocacy Committee ($375,203) and the Voice of Florida Business Political Action Committee ($475,000)—as well as those companies and entities that do business with the state, foremost among them the Seminole Tribe of Florida ($2 million), with whom DeSantis forged a $2.5 billion deal that allowed the tribe to expand its gambling operations to include sports betting, craps, and roulette.

Other one-hand-washes-the-other contributions came from Phillips and Jordan ($252,500), a construction firm that was granted a $175.8 million contract by the state for an Everglades restoration project; Nomi Health ($252,250), which was handed $46 million in contracts by the state in 2021 for Covid-19 testing and vaccine work; and Herzog Contracting ($250,000), which pocketed at least $32.7 million in contracts from the Florida Department of Transportation during DeSantis’ tenure. JM Family Enterprises, a huge automotive conglomerate that lobbied the state legislature to pass a bill banning most automaker-to-consumer direct sales that DeSantis later signed, sent $325,000 to his campaign.

DeSantis’ top donors are riddled with folks and outfits with checkered pasts. For example, HillCour, Inc. ($312,409) and another firm agreed to pay over $7 million to the US Health and Human Services Department to resolve allegations in 2018 related to a Medicaid kickback scheme. Onetime Los Angeles nightclub mogul Sam Nazarian ($179,581) in 2014 gave up control of a Las Vegas hotel after an investigation revealed he had used drugs and paid $3 million in alleged extortion payments to felons. Health Option One ($125,000) faced a lawsuit in 2021 for an alleged bait-and-switch scam in which customers were duped into buying limited-coverage health care plans. The company denied the allegations and later agreed to settle the dispute.

Businessman John Cafaro ($120,000) in 2010 was sentenced to three years’ probation for failing to disclose a loan to his daughter’s congressional campaign. Las Vegas tycoon Steve Wynn ($100,000) was accused last year by the Justice Department of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China and lobbying Trump on that country’s behalf in order to protect his business interests in Macau. (A federal judged dismissed the case; government lawyers are currently appealing the decision.) Separately, Wynn was accused of sexually harassing dozens of his employees and pressuring them to perform sexual acts. He agreed to pay Nevada a $10 million settlement in July to resolve the sexual misconduct case. DeSantis accepted $100,000 from the John Rosatti Trust, a fund connected to businessman John Rosatti, an automotive and restaurant tycoon (and founder of BurgerFi) who three decades ago was linked to the mob. Rosatti was identified by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement as an alleged associate of the Colombo crime family in New York City, according to a 1993 decision by the state’s Casino Control Commission.

Other notable contributions came from Leila Centner ($301,000), the co-founder of the Miami-based Centner Academy, which was a hotbed of anti-vax activism and disinformation during the Covid pandemic; Adam Marcus Hendry ($100,000), whose company, Tzadik Management, filed more evictions during the early days of the pandemic than any other landlord in Florida, according to a July 2020 analysis by the Center for Public Integrity; and the Portopiccolo Group ($100,000), a private equity company that acquired nursing homes during the pandemic and caused disruptions at facilities that resulted in weakened care for residents, according to investigations by the Washington Post and the New Yorker. Tread Standard LLC, a mysterious shell company, handed $210,000 to DeSantis.

DeSantis rounded up quite a collection of billionaires, corporations, right-wingers, and reprobates, as he collected over one-fifth of a billion dollars for his 2022 campaign. Never before in modern American politics has a non-presidential candidate bagged so much in direct donations from the well-heeled and special interests. At this point, DeSantis is far from a good bet to be the next resident of the White House. But whatever happens in the GOP presidential sweepstakes, he will stay a powerful force in Florida and likely continue to be prominent within national politics. That means all these donations could remain solid investments and hold their value.

The DeSantis campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment regarding the fundraising for his 2022 race or the transfer of funds from that effort to the super PAC now supporting his presidential bid.

Here are the 313 donors who invested $100,000 or more in DeSantis during his 2022 reelection campaign: