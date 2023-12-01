1 hour ago

George Santos Has Finally Been Expelled

Third time’s the charm.

: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on November 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Charged by the U.S. Department of Justice with 23 feloniesDrew Angerer/Getty Images

After two indictments, a scathing House Ethics report, and countless scandals, George Santos has finally been expelled from the US House of Representatives. On Friday, in a 311-114 vote, the House removed the disgraced New York Republican, making Santos the sixth member of the House to be expelled in US history. 

“It’s over,” Santos reportedly told CNN’s Annie Grayer. “The House spoke that’s their vote. They just set new dangerous precedent for themselves” He added: “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.”

The vote follows two similar resolutions to oust Santos from Congress amid his seemingly neverending parade of lies and alleged criminal wrongdoing, which includes felony charges related to a fake donor scheme first exposed by Mother Jones. The first resolution, introduced by House Democrats, failed in May; the second, introduced by Santos’ fellow New York Republicans, also failed. 

But the release of the House Ethics Committee’s damning investigation into Santos this month signaled the end of the freshman Republican’s brief and tumultuous career in Congress. The 56-page report found that Santos had fabricated personal finance disclosures and spent campaign finances on non-campaign-related items, including Botox and OnlyFans. Santos has denied the allegations, calling the prosecution against him a “witch hunt.” 

“It’s all theater. It’s theater for the cameras,” said Santos on Thursday. “It’s theater for the microphones.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

