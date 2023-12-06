Trump Says He Won’t Be a Dictator… “Except for Day One”

“I want to close the border and I want to drill, drill, drill,” Trump continued, clarifying what issues he would assume in the role of dictator. “Other than that, I am not a dictator.”

It’s not clear if Trump was joking. But considering his long record of authoritarian behavior and threats to democracy, these comments are no laughing matter. As my colleague David Corn has written:

Trump’s desire to be a strongman ruler are no secret. He has repeatedly uttered statements that reveal a craving to be in total control of the US government. As he mounts a second campaign for the White House, his team has openly discussed his plans to consolidate government power in the White House should he win.

But on the right, it seems dictatorial dreams are indeed hilarious.