Do You Have Experience With the Adoption Industry? Tell Us About it.

For decades, adoption has been portrayed as a win-win, helping babies who need homes and parents who want children. But the adoption industry can be confusing and coercive. Birth mothers may feel pressured into relinquishing their babies; adoptive parents may not know where to turn for reliable sources of information. In the absence of regulatory scrutiny, questionable—and sometimes illegal—practices have proliferated.

We’re interested in hearing from those who have worked in or with the adoption industry, including birth parents, adoptive parents, employees at adoption agencies, and adoption lawyers. This is a deeply personal topic, and we take your privacy seriously. We won’t share your name or story without your permission. We’re also happy to talk on background, meaning that we won’t name or quote you without having a conversation about it first.

We may not be able to respond to everyone who replies, but your responses help give us context for our reporting.



