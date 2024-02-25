2 hours ago

Thank You, SNL, for This Perfect Skit About Trump’s Grip on Senate Republicans

“You know he once doxxed me?”

As I watched Donald Trump’s South Carolina victory speech this weekend, I was struck by how many back-handed compliments he doled out to his Republican allies. In introducing Sen. Lindsey Graham, for instance, who has represented South Carolina for more than 20 years, Trump referred to him as a man “not a lot of people” know. Then he praised South Carolina’s other Republican senator, Tim Scott, for his “drive” and “energy”—qualities Trump suggested were missing from Scott’s abandoned 2024 bid for president. Yet, shortly after the chidings, both senators took the podium without protest and cheered Trump’s victory.

Just hours after the South Carolina polls closed, Saturday Night Live’s opener capitalized on this long-running dynamic. The skit features four Republican senators: Graham, Scott, James Risch of Idaho, and Marco Rubio of Florida, who share a table at a Trump victory party in Washington, DC. Over tater-tots and pigs-in-a-blanket, the senators dish on their awkward interactions with the former president in a gossip-session-turned-support group—all while emphasizing their endless adoration for Trump.

Rubio (played by Marcello Hernandez) shares that the nickname “Little Marco,” bestowed by Trump, just won’t go away: “I’ve never been able to shake it,” he says. “People still yell it at me in airports. He kind of made my life hell.”

“And you endorsed him, right?” asks Risch (Mikey Day).

“Absolutely,” Rubio says emphatically. “Big time. That guy’s just the best.”

It only gets better and more pointed from there. Watch the full skit below:

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with The Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

