30 mins ago

Soccer Fans Fought Back Against Private Equity and Won

“We won’t be remote controlled.”

remote-control car protest

Christian Charisius/ picture-alliance / dpa / AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

If you’ve watched any German men’s professional soccer matches recently—and I can certainly forgive you if you haven’t—you’ve seen something even more unusual than an end-of-the-season trophy presentation without Bayern Munich. For months, fans across the country have staged a series of increasingly elaborate protests against a plan by the country’s Deutsche Fußball Liga (DFL), to sell a stake in its media rights to a private-equity firm. 

At Wolfsburg, fans forced repeated stoppage of play by throwing tennis balls onto the field. At Mönchengladbach they threw chocolate coins. A Hamburg fan attached a bicycle lock to a goalpost during a match, forcing a stadium employee to come out with a saw and remove it. And in Rostock last weekend, fans put smoke bombs onto two remote-control cars and sent them in circles around the pitch as an attendant frantically tried to retrieve them:

Fans explained the gesture with a banner: “We won’t be remote controlled.”

As I explained in a recent cover story for the magazine, soccer has become increasingly financialized over the last decade or so, with major investment firms taking over clubs, buying stakes in leagues, and even challenging the structure of the sport itself. It’s a drumbeat that’s felt both unstoppable and a little nauseating, in a way that mirrors the financialization of everything else—from media to grocery stores to housing.

But in Germany, it turned out, this wasn’t unstoppable. Last week, the US private-equity firm Blackstone dropped its bid for a share of the DFL’s media rights, leaving Luxembourg-based CVC Capital Partners as the lone remaining bidder. On Wednesday, the league announced it was pulling the plan. Similar proposals were rejected by the league twice before. The fans have won—at least for now.

That Germans managed to block the takeover does not exactly mean that everyone else will, or even can. Of all the big European leagues, Germany is the one you’d most expect to put up a fight, not just because it has a rich culture of supporter-driven political activism, but because of the way clubs are structured. A rule known as “50+1” mandates that a majority of shares for each team be owned by members of the club itself, which makes it impossible for just any old nation-state or billionaire to acquire them. So while oligarchs and petro-states bought up famous brands in England and in France, and hedge-funds and rich Americans scoured Italy for deals like Gilded-Age elites on a Grand Tour (did you know that Donald Trump’s lawyer in the first E. Jean Carroll defamation case is now on his fourth Italian club?), Germany maintained many of its old ways.

Per The Athletic’s Raphael Honigstein, the protestors had a range of complaints, ranging from the PE firms’ links to Saudi Arabia, to “fears the deal will lead to pressure on the clubs to maximise profits and further change kick-off times in pursuit of additional TV income.” But the railroading of the supporters was a recurring theme. Team representatives had essentially gone rogue to strike a deal that “lacked broad acceptance”; this was an assertion of who the league really belongs to—not just on paper, but on some deeper level.

Professional sports sort of seems like one of the more benign things private equity could speculate in. The workers—at least the ones you see—are doing more than okay. No one is going Toys-R-Us-mode on the Olympiastadion Berlin. Who really cares if Stephen Schwarzman skims a bit of money off of someone else’s television contract?

But lingering at the center of these fights over private-equity is a sense that giving an investment-shop a stake in your business transforms it into something altogether different than it was before. It might come with an infusion of money, but that money very rarely comes without strings and it is never, ever sentimental. Unlike a lot of American professional sports teams—which began as expensive franchises in billion-dollar entertainment cartels, and can be moved from city to city—European clubs had their start as community organizations. The commodification came much later, egged on by American companies and investors, and there’s a lot of resentment at the way things are playing out. The German uprising is not the first time that fans on the continent have rebelled against the influence of outside investors.

Maybe soccer will be the exception—a rare industry in which a bunch of people with no connections to the product swoop in and make everything better for the people who care about it most. But you can’t blame anyone for not taking that bet.

Just look at the other big private-equity company in the news for its soccer investments right now. The English Premier League club Everton has ended up in a huge financial mess after a tumultuous decade in which it was acquired by the business partner of the now-sanctioned Russian oligarch, Alisher Usmanov. Now there’s a new owner on the horizon—the US private equity firm 777 Partners, which according to the Washington Post, is buying up soccer teams with money it made “as one of the biggest buyers of structured settlement annuities.” Do you need to read that story to know that critics have called their business model “exploitative”? No, I don’t think so—but I would recommend it.

It’ll take a lot more than some tennis balls and chocolate to stop PE from getting its bag. But it’s good to remember it’s still possible.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with The Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with The Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate