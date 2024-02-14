18 seconds ago

Thinking of Voting Third Party? Mother Jones Wants to Hear from You.

Mother Jones illustration; Andrea Renault/ZUMA; Caroline Brehman/EFE/ZUMA; Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Ahead of this year’s presidential election, our team is putting together a series of articles on how third parties and independents have shaped American history. This forthcoming package will examine how alternative candidates such as Jill Stein, Cornel West, RFK Jr, or perhaps even a No Labels-backed contender could shape 2024.

So we want to know: Have you ever voted third party? If so, are you happy you did, or did you come to regret it? And are you considering voting third party in 2024? Why or why not? Drop us a line and your response may be featured.

 

Fact:

Mother Jones was founded as a nonprofit in 1976 because we knew corporations and billionaires wouldn't fund the type of hard-hitting journalism we set out to do.

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2024 demands.

payment methods

Fact:

Today, reader support makes up about two-thirds of our budget, allows us to dig deep on stories that matter, and lets us keep our reporting free for everyone. If you value what you get from Mother Jones, please join us with a tax-deductible donation today so we can keep on doing the type of journalism 2024 demands.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate