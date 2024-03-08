This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

In New York City, “body shops” target the formerly incarcerated for dangerous and low-wage construction work. (The name stems from the companies’ single function, which is to provide bodies for construction sites.) With few other prospects, the former prisoners often take the jobs. Often, their terms of release require employment.

But, in recent years, construction labor unions have campaigned against these body shops—which undercut union labor. In doing so, they have educated many of the workers they once fought against on their rights to demand better conditions.

In what used to be a conflict, some are seeing an opportunity for organizing. In an effort to respond to community demand for the hiring of workers local to construction projects, longtime union members developed a program called Pathways 2 Apprenticeship. P2A provides people from low-income and justice-affected communities with a paid opportunity to learn about the construction trades and prepare for apprenticeship opportunities.

This photo story highlights one P2A graduate who has become P2A’a lead instructor as well as three additional union members who graduated from P2A, all three of whom originally worked in body shops, two upon returning home from prison.