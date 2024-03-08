This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

In New York City, “body shops” target the formerly incarcerated for dangerous and low-wage construction work. (The name stems from the companies’ single function, which is to provide bodies for construction sites.) With few other prospects, the former prisoners often take the jobs. Often, their terms of release require employment.

But, in recent years, construction labor unions have campaigned against these body shops—which undercut union labor. In doing so, they have educated many of the workers they once fought against on their rights to demand better conditions.

In what used to be a conflict, some are seeing an opportunity for organizing. In an effort to respond to community demand for the hiring of workers local to construction projects, longtime union members developed a program called Pathways 2 Apprenticeship. P2A provides people from low-income and justice-affected communities with a paid opportunity to learn about the construction trades and prepare for apprenticeship opportunities.

This photo story highlights one P2A graduate who has become P2A’a lead instructor as well as three additional union members who graduated from P2A, all three of whom originally worked in body shops, two upon returning home from prison.

Man in orange shirt speaking to a crowd of people on the street.

Former body shop worker John Simmons speaks to a rally of hundreds of construction workers outside the offices of Consigli Construction in New York City.

A man in a red hard hat signs papers.

Simmons fills out paperwork before he starts his day in lower Manhattan.

A man in a red hart had speaks to another man in an orange safety vest.

Simmons speaks with another Local 79 member outside of New York City Hall before a lunchtime rally.

Portrait of a man in a hard hat standing in the street.

Simmons in lower Manhattan outside his worksite.

Simmons and his wife, Jennifer, watch television together.

Woman in yellow vest walking next to a semi truck in traffic.

Mahogany Jones, working as a flagger on a major jobsite in Harlem, stages the morning deliveries.

Portrait of a woman with a hard hat in a yellow vest worn over a camo jacket.

Jones on the job site.

A woman wearing a yellow vest and hard hat listens to a walkie-talkie.

Jones works as a flagger, controlling the flow of traffic to allow workers to do their jobs.

Woman in a white hat and sweater stands, talking in front of a classroom.

Jones, a former Pathways 2 Apprenticeship graduate and now Laborers Local 79 journey person, speaks to a P2A class.

A woman wearing a black jacket walks down the street holding the hand of her child.

Jones and her son, Mayor, 7, walk down 125th Street in Harlem.

A woman stands in front of a group of people with protest signs, yelling.

Jones and Mayor protest outside a non-union construction site in the Inwood neighborhood of Manhattan.

Man wearing a mask facing students in a classroom.

Pathways 2 Apprenticeship instructor Anthony Cooper leads the class.

view of the back of a man standing, pointing at group of people squatting on a playground.

Cooper leads Pathways 2 Apprenticeship participants in morning exercises in St. Mary’s Park in the Bronx.

A man wearing a mask looks at papers with students.

Cooper works with Pathways 2 Apprenticeship students.

A man and a young girl playing with a child in a stroller at a mall.

Cooper, a lead instructor of P2A, goes shopping in The Mall at Bay Plaza with his family in the Bronx.

Portrait of a man with a black jacket, standing in the street.

Cooper helps students who might otherwise not have a chance for a good job land union gigs in construction.

A smiling man wearing a blue graduation gown raises his fist in front of other graduates.

Graduate James Battle recites his rap that he wrote about his experience in P2A at his graduation on December 13, 2023.

A man reading a pamphlet that reads, "Pathways to Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony."

Battle reading the graduation program.

A man wearing a mask stands in front of a classroom full of students wearing blue graduating gowns.

Cooper addresses the graduating P2A class in December 2023.

Graduates of the 2023 P2A class.

 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

