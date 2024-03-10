2 hours ago

Donald Trump Again Claims E. Jean Carroll Made “False Accusations”

Can’t stop. Won’t Stop. Probably should stop.

E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal court after a jury awarded her $83.3 million in a case against former President Donald Trump.Yuki Iwamura/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Whenever Donald Trump speaks, somewhere out there a young lawyer makes partner.

During a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia last night, the former president once again claimed that E. Jean Carroll had falsely accused him of raping her.

Trump’s comments came days after he had secured a $91.6 million bond to cover the whopping judgement ($83 million plus interest) in Carroll’s recent defamation case while he appeals the decision. A jury previously awarded Carroll $5 million in a 2022 case that found Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the ’90s and later defaming her by claiming she had concocted her allegations. 

“Can you believe this,” he said on Saturday. “Sometimes it’s not good to be rich. I just posted a 91 million dollar bond, 91 million, on a fake story, totally made up story. Think of it… Based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of.”

His tirade raised the immediate question of whether Trump—who faces 91 criminal counts, a fraud penalty that will top $450 million, and an array of other legal entanglements—had once again exposed himself to legal jeopardy by making comments similar to those that courts have twice found defamatory. 

Last month, one of Carroll’s attorneys raised the possibility of a third suit against Trump after he lashed out about the most recent defamationverdict against him during a rally in Michigan. “We’re watching, we’re listening,” Carroll’s lawyer, Shawn Crowley, told MSNBC. “We had really hoped that, as I think the jury found, that $83 million would maybe be enough to convince him to keep E. Jean Carroll’s name out of his mouth. Apparently, he showed us this weekend that he really cannot control himself and that maybe it wasn’t.”

The recent civil judgements against Trump, coupled with other factors, are increasingly placing major financial pressures on his business empire. Yet Trump, as his comments Saturday indicate, doesn’t seem overly concerned by another legal bill. 

His rally in Georgia marked the first time Trump had returned to the state since last August, when he surrendered himself in Fulton County on felony charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. 

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate