This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

“The challenges for the teacher union have never been more profound,” Rob Kriete, the head of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, explained. Under a new law in Florida, teachers unions must show that 60 percent of educators are paying dues or risk decertification.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis battles to reshape education in the state, the culture war is part of a class war: Unions are on the front lines of the fight over what educators can or (more often) cannot do. When book bans are in place, it is teachers—and their unions—stuck in the crossfire of DeSantis’ attack on public education.

“I’ve been a union member for going on 30 years now,” Kriete said. “With Gov. DeSantis, he’s trying to bring the death knell to the teacher unions. He’s trying to eradicate them in the state of Florida.”

This project looks at the public figures fighting over a workplace—how politicians, parents, and community members determine what it means to be an education worker in Florida. Attacks on unions don’t always look like nefarious bosses in boardrooms. Sometimes, it can be a mom wanting to make a teacher’s job harder.

People sitting in a meeting holding up yellow protest signs.

Advocates for the Support Our Schools held a silent protest against Bridget Ziegler, the co-founder of Moms for Liberty and a school board member in Sarasota, Florida.

Portrait of woman in a blue sweater sitting in a chair.

Theoni Soublis, an education professor and former teacher poses for a portrait in her office at the University of Tampa.

Man sitting at a desk with signs on the walls.

Rob Kriete, President of the Hillsborough County Teachers Association, poses for a portrait at his office in Tampa.

People stand as boys carrying flags walk past.

Sarasota School board members (from left) Tim Enos, Karen Rose, and Bridget Ziegler observe the color guard during start of the Sarasota schools board meeting.

Portrait of a woman with her arms crossed standing near water.

Lisa Schurr of Sarasota is the co-founder of Support Our Schools, an educational advocacy group for Sarasota Public Schools.

Man in sunglasses stands at the back of a room full of people.

A Donald Trump supporter stands in the rear during the start of a Sarasota school board meeting.

Three school board members – two women and one man – sit during a meeting.

Sarasota school board members Karen Rose, Bridget Ziegler, and Tom Edwards talk the during start of the board meeting.

Man with ponytail and Infowars shirt addresses a school board meeting.

A man gives his remarks during the public comments period.

Portrait of young person in a black t-shirt standing next to a building.

Alex Lieberman 14, a freshman at Pine View School and member of the social advocacy’s group SEE Alliance in downtown Sarasota.

People hold up yellow signs that read, "Ban Bullies" and "Ziegler Resign!"

Advocates for Support Our Schools held a silent protest against the co-founder of Mom’s for Liberty and school board member Bridget Ziegler for the recent LGTBQ and book-banning restrictions.

Man in a red hockey shirt yells at a group of protesters.

A Donald Trump supporter heckles advocates from Support Our Schools during their rally before the start of a school board meeting.

 

