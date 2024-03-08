This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

“The challenges for the teacher union have never been more profound,” Rob Kriete, the head of the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association, explained. Under a new law in Florida, teachers unions must show that 60 percent of educators are paying dues or risk decertification.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis battles to reshape education in the state, the culture war is part of a class war: Unions are on the front lines of the fight over what educators can or (more often) cannot do. When book bans are in place, it is teachers—and their unions—stuck in the crossfire of DeSantis’ attack on public education.

“I’ve been a union member for going on 30 years now,” Kriete said. “With Gov. DeSantis, he’s trying to bring the death knell to the teacher unions. He’s trying to eradicate them in the state of Florida.”

This project looks at the public figures fighting over a workplace—how politicians, parents, and community members determine what it means to be an education worker in Florida. Attacks on unions don’t always look like nefarious bosses in boardrooms. Sometimes, it can be a mom wanting to make a teacher’s job harder.