2 hours ago

Jared Kushner Sure Seems Excited About “Very Valuable” Beachfront Properties in Gaza

The former president’s son-in-law also wants to move Palestinians into Egypt or southern Israel.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

Amid the catastrophic bombing and imminent famine that overwhelms Gaza, Jared Kushner apparently sees something entirely different: desirable properties.

Kushner—ever the aspirational foreign policy expert with a penchant for a good conflict of interest—told Harvard University earlier this month that Gaza’s beachfront locations “could be very valuable.” His remarks come as Israel and Egypt look for long-term solutions to the war, which has killed at least 30,000 Palestinians in five months.

“Gaza’s waterfront property,” Kushner said in footage first reported by the Guardian. “It could be very valuable to—if people would focus on kind of building up, you know, livelihoods. You think about all the money that’s gone into this tunnel network and into all the munitions—if that would have gone into education or innovation, what could have been done.” 

Kushner also suggested displacing Palestinian civilians from Gaza, moving them, at least temporarily, to Egypt or to the Negev Desert in southern Israel, supposedly to enable Israel to “finish the job” in its war against Hamas.

“The thing that I would try to do if I was Israel right now is I would just bulldoze something in the Negev, I would try to move people in there,” Kushner said. “I know that won’t be the popular thing to do, but I think that that’s a better option to do so you can go in and finish the job.”

The interviewer seemed taken aback by Kushner’s Negev proposal. When he asked the former president’s son-in-law if this was something that was seriously under consideration within Israel, Kushner shrugged. “I’m sitting in Miami Beach right now,” Kushner replied. “I’m looking at this situation and I’m just thinking: What would I do if I was there?”

The interview comes on the heels of recent reports that Kushner, who had been relatively quiet since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, is pursuing billion-dollar real estate deals in the same Balkan areas that Trump has previously expressed interest in developing. (Kushner told the  New York Times that he “had no idea” about Trump’s past interest in the region.) Taken together, Kushner’s comments offer something of a blinking red warning about what we can expect in a second Trump term—and Kushner sure seems to be salivating over it.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate