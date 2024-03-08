This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

In the South, retail workers at dollar stores are pushing to improve their lot.

Working at a dollar store is often low-paid and dangerous—according to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 660 shootings have occurred in such stores since 2014. As more and more of the retail stores open, the lack of serious protections takes on a bigger dimension. Are workers safe in these common jobs?

This project looks at the fight by Step Up Louisiana to push for better conditions. Kenya Slaughter, the lead organizer, has traveled to stores across the state—dropping in at Dollar Trees, Dollar Generals, and Family Dollars to explain to workers what can be offered by banding together with other workers. She discusses not only safety but the other things a union can offer, from increased pay to an opportunity to stand up to your bosses.

As blue-collar workers continue to migrate from the factory floor to the retail aisle, fights like this could determine whether a working-class job can still provide a decent life in America. While focused on dollar stores, Step Up Louisiana’s work goes beyond to look at others employed behind the counter—at everywhere from hardware stores to coffee shops.

Two woman reading a pamphlet.

Members of Step Up Louisiana host informatinal street protest in New Orleans.

Portrait of two men holding flyers.

Members hand out informational brochures and documents that list working conditions and hopeful demands.

Woman standing in front of a room with large white sheets of paper behind her.

Kenya Slaughter leads an informational and strategizing meeting with members of Step Up Louisiana.

Photo of a binder that reads, "Louisiana Dollar Store Workers United."

Slaughter and Step Up Louisiana have made organizing dollar store workers a key part of their plan.

Portrait of a woman holding a marker, wearing a yellow shirt.

At meetings, members swap stories of organizing and strategize on how to get more for retail workers.

Woman talking to a man wearing an antler hat in a Dollar Store.

Kenya Slaughter often visits Dollar Trees, Dollar Generals, and Family Dollars in the Louisiana area. She speaks with employees to let them know about Step Up Louisiana, their efforts, and how they can join. She also lets them know of their legal rights as workers.

Protrait of a man standing in the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

David Williams, standing in front of the Dollar General market where he was formerly employed in New Orleans. Williams now works with Step Up Louisiana.

Portrait of a woman in an orange t-shirt standing in front a Dollar General store.

Slaughter in front of a Dollar General sign.

Portrait of a man holding a sign that reads, "Ask me about the Lowe's Union vote!" in a Lowes parking lot.

Felix Allen, a former worker for Lowe’s in New Orleans, was the lead organizer in a failed effort to unionize. “We couldn’t effectively counter the propaganda they were putting out,” he said.

Portrait of three Starbucks employees with raised fists.

The Starbucks in New Orleans on St. Claude is organizing. They held a “sip-in” for the community to come out and voice support.

Table with stickers, post-it notes and bead-making materials.

Organizers craft activities for the community during the sip-in, from coloring books with photographs relating to labor organizing to making friendship bracelets.

Close up of Post-It Notes, one reading "Solidarity for Ithaca, NY!"

The starbucks in New Orleans on St. Claude is filing for a union election.

Portrait of a person in glasses holding a Starbucks Workers United coloring book.

Organizers craft activities during the sip-in.

Portrait of a woman in glasses with her arms crossed.

Alyena Wagner, Starbucks employee and member of the organizing committee for the St. Claude location.

