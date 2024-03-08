This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

In the South, retail workers at dollar stores are pushing to improve their lot.

Working at a dollar store is often low-paid and dangerous—according to the Gun Violence Archive, more than 660 shootings have occurred in such stores since 2014. As more and more of the retail stores open, the lack of serious protections takes on a bigger dimension. Are workers safe in these common jobs?

This project looks at the fight by Step Up Louisiana to push for better conditions. Kenya Slaughter, the lead organizer, has traveled to stores across the state—dropping in at Dollar Trees, Dollar Generals, and Family Dollars to explain to workers what can be offered by banding together with other workers. She discusses not only safety but the other things a union can offer, from increased pay to an opportunity to stand up to your bosses.

As blue-collar workers continue to migrate from the factory floor to the retail aisle, fights like this could determine whether a working-class job can still provide a decent life in America. While focused on dollar stores, Step Up Louisiana’s work goes beyond to look at others employed behind the counter—at everywhere from hardware stores to coffee shops.