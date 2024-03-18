Trump Considers Adding Paul Manafort—a “Grave Counterintelligence Threat”—to His Campaign

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

From the Nothing Matters News Desk comes this report: Donald Trump is considering bringing back Paul Manafort as a top campaign adviser.

In any time other than the Trump era, this might be shocking. Manafort is a disgraced political operator and lobbyist who was pushed out as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 after allegations emerged that he had received millions of dollars in secret payments from a Russia-aligned leader of Ukraine. He was subsequently found guilty of assorted crimes, including bank fraud, tax evasion, and obstruction of justice and sentenced to more than seven years in prison—but pardoned by Trump in the final weeks of his presidency. And the guy Trump may put back on payroll is more than a sleazy wheeler-dealer; he was—and may well still be—a national security threat.

In August 2020, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan 966-page report investigating the Russian attack on the 2016 election. Manafort had a starring role in this document, which labeled him a “grave counterintelligence threat.” This exhaustive report depicted Manafort as a key point of contact between the Trump campaign and Russian intelligence, and it undermined Trump and his crew’s false claim that the Trump-Russia scandal was nothing but a hoax. In fact, the committee suggested that there was a collusion of sorts between the Trump camp and Moscow, with Manafort as the go-between.

Across hundreds of pages, the report presented a sweeping account of Manafort’s many years of misdeeds. It noted that in the 2000s he started working for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, as well as Ukrainian oligarchs connected to Russia. His jobs included running a “multi-million dollar political influence campaign directed at numerous countries of interest to Deripaska and the Russian government.” As part of this work, Manafort forged a close connection to Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the report identifies as a “Russian intelligence officer.” The troubling relationship between the two men, the committee stated, “endured to the 2016 U.S. elections and beyond.”

The report confirmed that while Manafort served as a Trump campaign adviser he secretly shared internal campaign information with Kilimnik. The panel also disclosed that it had obtained “information suggesting Kilimnik may have been connected” to the Russian operation that hacked Democratic targets and leaked the pilfered material to help Trump. This raised the possibility the Trump campaign, via Manafort, was tied to the Moscow operation that sought to sabotage the American election for Trump’s benefit.

Moreover, the committee concluded that Manafort schemed with Kilimnik to push out “narratives that sought to undermine evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S.” So not only was Manafort canoodling with a Russian spy during the campaign; he also conspired with him to cover up Vladimir Putin’s clandestine operation to swing the election to Trump.

The intelligence committee did not mince words. Manafort, it declared, was a danger to national security: