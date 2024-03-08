This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

Last year, under the leadership of Shawn Fain, the United Auto Workers conducted a historic 46-day strike against the so-called Big Three automakers. The action gained national attention and harkened back to the union’s militant roots. (The UAW’s “Stand Up Strike” was a reference to the famous 1936 sit-down strike in Flint, Michigan.)

More than just a battle over an individual contract, Fain publicized the UAW’s work as a battle for working people across the country. He became a notable figure as few labor leaders have been in recent decades. The battle saw the strike as a mobilizing force for the entire working class. Fain wore a shirt that said “eat the rich” and he lambasted the “billionaire class.” Politicians took note and saw the UAW strike as an essential part of defending their bona fides.

In the process, the UAW and Fain showed those in unions fighting for their rights from a position of strength. When the new contract was won, Fain promised in his post-victory speech that it was no less than “a turning point in the class war.”

Sylvia Jarrus’ photos take us to the front lines to show the impacts of one of the most consequential labor fights of the 21st century. For all the attention thrust on Fain—a necessity, he believed, to win the fight—this was a movement that involved hundreds of workers who walked out. “If it weren’t for us,” Denita Shaw-Lynch of Local 862 said, “none of these cars would be built.”

Editor’s note: Mother Jones workers are represented by UAW Local 2103.