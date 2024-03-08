This story is a collaboration with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and Magnum Foundation. We asked photographers to show us the paradox of today’s labor movement. Even as the popularity of unions has grown over the last decade, actual membership has continued to decline. Can new enthusiasm revitalize American labor? Read about this unique moment for workers here.

Last year, under the leadership of Shawn Fain, the United Auto Workers conducted a historic 46-day strike against the so-called Big Three automakers. The action gained national attention and harkened back to the union’s militant roots. (The UAW’s “Stand Up Strike” was a reference to the famous 1936 sit-down strike in Flint, Michigan.)

More than just a battle over an individual contract, Fain publicized the UAW’s work as a battle for working people across the country. He became a notable figure as few labor leaders have been in recent decades. The battle saw the strike as a mobilizing force for the entire working class. Fain wore a shirt that said “eat the rich” and he lambasted the “billionaire class.” Politicians took note and saw the UAW strike as an essential part of defending their bona fides.

In the process, the UAW and Fain showed those in unions fighting for their rights from a position of strength. When the new contract was won, Fain promised in his post-victory speech that it was no less than “a turning point in the class war.”

Sylvia Jarrus’ photos take us to the front lines to show the impacts of one of the most consequential labor fights of the 21st century. For all the attention thrust on Fain—a necessity, he believed, to win the fight—this was a movement that involved hundreds of workers who walked out. “If it weren’t for us,” Denita Shaw-Lynch of Local 862 said, “none of these cars would be built.”

Editor’s note: Mother Jones workers are represented by UAW Local 2103.

Man in red hat holding a sign that reads "UAW on Strike."

UAW members on the picket line outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan. Thousand of UAW workers went on strike at General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford Motor after the union and the automakers failed to reach a deal on a new labor contract. The contract was eventually ratified in November.

Group of people holding UAW strike signs, standing on the street.

UAW members, including Brandon Bell, left, picket outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Michigan.

Man holding UAW strike sign while surrounded by people.

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters joined UAW members at the picket line outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant. 

Man holding a UAW strike sign with raised fist.

Mohamed Mockbil, 60, on the picket line outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant. “I’m feeling good,” Mockbil, who has worked at Ford for 11 years, said. “ I think the union’s going to get their point across and it will be resolved soon.” 

Group of mostly women dressed in red holding UAW strike signs, yelling.

UAW members and supporters participate in a rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center on September 15, 2023 in Detroit. 

Woman in a red t-shirt standing in front of bushes holding a UAW strike sign.

Sheila King of Unite Here joined UAW members at the rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center. 

Woman with bullhorn speaking to a crowd.

Denita Shaw-Lynch, 50, of Local 862 participates in a rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts center. “If it weren’t for us, none of these cars would be built,” she said. 

Close up of strike sign that reads, "UAW Stand Up: Time's Up!"

Fain and UAW leaders called the 2023 action “The Stand Up Strike,” harkening back to the 1936 sit-down strike at a General Motors plant in Flint, Michigan, that helped create the modern labor movement.

Large group of people in red shirts with upraised fists.

Fain, unlike previous leaders, used social media in his campaign to push the strike.

Photo of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmere being hugged, smiling as she waits to go on a stage to speak.

In 2023, Democratic politicians supported the UAW. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson both attended rallies. President Joe Biden made history as the first sitting president to join strikers.

Senator Bernie Sanders hugging a bald man in a red shirt.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, a long advocate for labor, was at the front lines. He spoke at a rally, hugging UAW President Shawn Fain beforehand.

Shawn Fain, president of the UAW, sitting at a desk with the UAW logo beind him.

UAW President Shawn Fain at his office in Detroit, Michigan. 

Woman standing in parking lot in front of UAW Local 900 building.

Ebony Kennedy, 48, at the UAW Local 900 building. A Ford employee for 25 years, Kennedy currently works in the Michigan Assembly Plant’s quality department. She served as the community service chair and operated the UAW pantry, which provided essentials like food, hygiene products, and baby supplies, during the strike. “The challenge for myself was not seeing my family,” Kennedy said. “You have to go into a mode where you get complete tunnel vision, where you’re just here, you’re in strict work mode, and you gotta cut everything out on the outside.”

Young woman in red sweatshirt with her fist raised holding a UAW strike poster.

Ceandra Moing, 26, on the picket line.

Man in red shirt holding a UAW strike sign.

“They never should’ve started the tiers,” Bob Kvasnovsky, 62, said of the system, implemented during the Great Recession to save money, in which people hired after 2007 were paid less. “People are doing the same work, but we’re getting half the pay.”

Portrait of a woman holding a UAW strike poster.

“I can’t do my job without them,” Melissa Lucas, 38, said, “they can’t do their job without me and we’re a team so I’ll be out here for as long as it takes.”

Full-length portrait of a man in a yellow vest holding UAW strike signs.

Rob Murphy, 53 stands with his sign on the picket line. 

Portrait of a main with sunglasses on the street in front of a Ford building.

Brandon Bell, 39, outside of the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant where he’s worked for three years in Wayne, Michigan.

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate