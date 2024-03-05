How the Biden Administration Kneecapped the Most Essential Aid Group in Gaza

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

In mid-January, Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the United Nations’ agency responsible for Palestinian refugees—known as UNRWA—received the names of 12 employees who had allegedly participated in the October 7 attack by Hamas. The Israeli diplomat who shared the information provided no evidence to support the claim. Nevertheless, Lazzarini flew to the United States from Israel to tell American officials about the disclosure and that he was responding by firing the workers on the list who remained alive and supporting a high-level independent investigation.

Lazzarini had traveled to Washington, DC, knowing it was vital to maintain the support of his agency’s largest donor, especially with Gaza on the brink of famine. If the US and its allies pulled support, UNRWA—the most important humanitarian organization in Gaza—would be crippled at the moment it was most needed.

Rather than accept Lazzarini’s assurances or offer to await the findings of the independent inquiry, the Biden administration quickly decided to temporarily pause funding for the agency, even though less than 0.1 percent of its employees in Gaza were accused of participating in the October 7 attack. In doing so, the administration imperiled the only organization capable of responding to the catastrophe caused by the Israeli assault: Scott Paul, a humanitarian policy expert at Oxfam, described the agency as the “backbone” of the response in Gaza and explained that up to 80 percent of aid to the area is dependent on it in some form. The organization has been feeding and sheltering more than 1 million people in Gaza.

More than a dozen US allies, including Germany, the United Kingdom, and Canada, followed America’s lead. Lazzarini has warned that the “rash” decisions by these countries, which led to about $450 million of donations being put on hold, have pushed UNRWA to its “breaking point.” William Deere, UNRWA’s senior congressional adviser in Washington, said nearly 70 percent of the agency’s funding was paused in some form. “We’re living month to month,” Deere explained in February. “We can muddle through March, but after that we have to shut our doors.” The organization received a reprieve last week when the European Union decided to provide about $54 million in funding, but a massive shortfall remains.

The Biden administration’s decision to suspend funding for UNRWA is emblematic of the biases that have plagued its response to the war in Gaza.

The Biden administration’s decision to suspend funding for UNRWA is emblematic of the biases that have plagued its response to the war in Gaza. Israel has gotten almost everything it wants from the United States: thousands of bombs, vetoes of UN ceasefire resolutions, and bipartisan support for billions of security assistance making its way through Congress. This is happening even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defies his most important ally, refusing to allow enough aid into Gaza to prevent famine and declining to back away from a potential invasion of Rafah. Yet there are no signs the Biden administration will impose real consequences in response.

Netanyahu and others in Israel have long hoped to get rid of the UNRWA, which they see as a reminder to the world that, under international law, millions of Palestinians are refugees who have a right of return to their former homes. The United States has long supported the agency, contributing more than $7 billion since it began operations in 1950, but even Israeli officials were reportedly surprised by how quickly the US pulled its backing. An Israeli official told the New York Times that Israelis had tried to undermine UNRWA so many times that no one expected the latest allegation to have much impact.

Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and the director of its program on Palestine and Palestinian-Israeli affairs, said that the decision to suspend funding for UNRWA showed that “unproven allegations can destroy the only thing that is keeping Palestinians in Gaza alive.” He continued, “But daily evidence of Israeli war crimes is not sufficient to produce any change or actionable response from the United States like even slowing down the weapons pipeline.”

“It’s not weapons,” a former Biden official said. “It’s actual humanitarian assistance that is necessary to forestall a literal famine.”

A former Biden official shared a similar view, saying, “I think what is very clear is that there are double standards at play.” The official noted that the many credible allegations that Israel has violated international human rights law since October 7 have not led to any real conditions on US military aid to Israel—much less a suspension of that aid. Nor did the ruling from the International Court of Justice that it is plausible that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide. (The decision, which stopped short of ordering Israel to halt the war, came out the same day the United States suspended aid to UNRWA.) The former official pointed out that it took only allegations against 12 of 13,000 UNRWA workers to prompt a funding halt. “It’s not weapons,” the official stressed. “It’s actual humanitarian assistance that is necessary to forestall a literal famine.”

More than 30,000 people—mostly women and children—have now been killed in Gaza, according to the local health ministry. Palestinian officials said that more than 100 people died last week after Israeli soldiers opened fire on people trying to remove flour and other food from trucks. Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, and others have made clear that Israel is responsible for the dire shortage of aid that has put Gazans at risk of imminent famine. Over the weekend, the United States took the surreal step of airdropping food to the people in Gaza its own ally is starving.