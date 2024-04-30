1 hour ago

Report: The DEA Is Finally Reclassifying Pot As Less Dangerous

Cannabis would join drugs like testosterone and ketamine on Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act.

A photo illustration of a person walking in a protest with a sign that says "It's a plant, it's a medicine" with pot leaves on it

Mother Jones illustration; Richard B. Levine/Levine Roberts/Zuma

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press reported that the Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing that cannabis be reclassified from  Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, a classification that comes with steep penalties, to the less severe Schedule III, for drugs with significant medical use. If the White House Office of Management and Budget approves the decision, the DEA would be able to offer its proposal for public comment. 

Schedule I drugs, according to the DEA’s website, have “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse”; other Schedule I drugs include heroin and ecstasy. If the proposal moves along, its public comment period would need to be followed with approval by an administrative judge, and marijuana could then be reclassified alongside ketamine and testosterone on Schedule III. Just three states—Idaho, Kansas and Nebraska—currently do not have any laws that let residents use cannabis or cannabidiol for medical purposes.

The move follows a letter from FDA researchers submitted to the DEA in August, which argued that there’s enough scientific research to support the established medical uses of cannabis. On the potential for abuse, they wrote that “evidence exists showing that the vast majority of individuals who use marijuana are doing so in a manner that does not lead to dangerous outcomes to themselves or others.” Marijuana has been found to be helpful in easing pain, controlling nausea, and helping people regain their appetite after treatments like chemotherapy. 

People still need prescriptions for Schedule III drugs, meaning that people in states where marijuana is illegal or only allowed for medicinal use could still get in trouble for recreational use. Some have raised objections to keeping the drug scheduled at all: “Rescheduling would allow for the criminal penalties for recreational and medical marijuana use to continue—disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities,” House Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said in a press release that followed the announcement.

President Biden has repeatedly said he’d take steps to decriminalize marijuana—at a speech in Wisconsin, when asked what he would do to stop people from being imprisoned for possessing pot, he said, “I’m taking care of that.”

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

AN IMPORTANT UPDATE

We’re falling behind our online fundraising goals and we can’t sustain coming up short on donations month after month. Perhaps you’ve heard? It is impossibly hard in the news business right now, with layoffs intensifying and fancy new startups and funding going kaput.

The crisis facing journalism and democracy isn’t going away anytime soon. And neither is Mother Jones, our readers, or our unique way of doing in-depth reporting that exists to bring about change.

Which is exactly why, despite the challenges we face, we just took a big gulp and joined forces with the Center for Investigative Reporting, a team of ace journalists who create the amazing podcast and public radio show Reveal.

If you can part with even just a few bucks, please help us pick up the pace of donations. We simply can’t afford to keep falling behind on our fundraising targets month after month.

Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery said it well to our team recently, and that team 100 percent includes readers like you who make it all possible: “This is a year to prove that we can pull off this merger, grow our audiences and impact, attract more funding and keep growing. More broadly, it’s a year when the very future of both journalism and democracy is on the line. We have to go for every important story, every reader/listener/viewer, and leave it all on the field. I’m very proud of all the hard work that’s gotten us to this moment, and confident that we can meet it.”

Let’s do this. If you can right now, please support Mother Jones and investigative journalism with an urgently needed donation today.

payment methods

We Recommend

Latest

Sign up for our free newsletter

Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Get our award-winning magazine

Save big on a full year of investigations, ideas, and insights.

Subscribe

Support our journalism

Help Mother Jones' reporters dig deep with a tax-deductible donation.

Donate