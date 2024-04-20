This Week’s Episode of Reveal: What Happens When a Tribal Cops Vanish?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

When Braven Glenn, a 17-year-old boy, was killed in a car wreck, the early details made little sense to his mother, Blossom Old Bull. Officials told her police chased Glenn for speeding, and he ended up in a head-on collision with a train.

It took days for Old Bull to learn that the officer who chased her son worked for a new tribal police force patrolling the southeast Montana reservation: the Crow Nation Tribal Police Department. She went to its headquarters in a former Subway sandwich shop looking for answers. It was empty. The windows had been covered up.

The police department had just vanished, without any explanation. This week’s episode of Reveal, in partnership with Mother Jones reporter Samantha Michaels, focuses on the years-long search to find answers.

