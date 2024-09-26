Rudy Giuliani Officially Disbarred in DC

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

It’s been quite the week for New York City mayors.

One day after reports said that Mayor Eric Adams was indicted in a federal corruption investigation, former mayor Rudy Giuliani was disbarred in Washington, DC, over his key role in the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The move marks yet another end for Giuliani, who as Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, was a primary actor in the false conspiracy theories alleging that the election had been stolen from Trump. Several people close to Trump’s inner circle accused Giuliani of pushing the former president to declare victory on Election Night while drunk.

“This is an absolute travesty and a total miscarriage of justice,” Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said in a statement to Mother Jones. “Members of the legal community who want to protect the integrity of our justice system should immediately speak out against this partisan, politically motivated decision.”

“The people coming after Mayor Giuliani can’t take away the fact that he remains the most effective prosecutor in American history, who did more to improve the lives of others than almost any other American alive today.”

The ruling from the federal appeals court on Thursday stated that Giuliani had not responded when ordered to argue why he shouldn’t be disbarred in Washington after he was stripped of his law license in New York this summer.

Giuliani had been suspended from DC law after a board in May declared that Giuliani should have his license revoked. “We conclude that disbarment is the only sanction that will protect the public, the courts, and the integrity of the legal profession, and deter other lawyers from launching similarly baseless claims in the pursuit of such wide-ranging yet completely unjustified relief,” they said.

Of course, legal troubles are far from Giuliani’s only headache these days. The former mayor also filed for bankruptcy last year and is even selling his own coffee to help with cash flow. On Tuesday, he was told that he must pay $300,000 to the accounting firm Global Data Risk for its work on following his money in a bankruptcy court proceeding.