How Donald Trump Won the White House, Again

How Donald Trump won, why Kamala Harris faltered, and where the nation goes from here.

Donald Trump and JD Vance standing near each other.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach.Evan Vucci/AP

Donald Trump’s return to the White House follows one of the most tumultuous election years in modern U.S. history: one that included an incumbent president dropping his reelection bid, Vice President Kamala Harris thrust into contention a few short months before Election Day, and two attempts on Trump’s life.

Harris was unable to build a coalition to defeat Trump, losing both the Electoral College and the popular vote after a campaign that initially energized Democrats around the country. Trump prevailed following a campaign often filled with violent rhetoric, misinformation, and disparaging comments about women, immigrants, and people of color.

“America has never had a Black woman governor,” says Mother Jones editorial director Jamilah King. “So the fact that America’s never had a Black woman president is not surprising. I don’t think we as a country were quite ready for it.”

In this Reveal podcast extra, host Al Letson sits down with King as well as Mother Jones’ David Corn and Ari Berman to break down how Trump won, why Harris’s campaign faltered, and where the nation goes from here. Listen to the podcast in the player below.

Other places to listen: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, or wherever you get your podcasts.

