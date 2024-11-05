The Front Row Joes Ponder What May Be Their Last Trump Rally

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters.

No matter the outcome, Election Night this year is bittersweet for one particular group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters: The most dedicated of Trump superfans known as the Front Row Joes. There are about 1,500 of them from all across the country, and they got their start with Trump back in 2015 when no one in the establishment was taking him seriously. The Joes travel the country attending his political rallies in much the same way that groupies follow rock bands. In their matching baseball jerseys, they deploy military-level logistics and marathon endurance to stake their spots at the front of the line to see the man they adore.

But the events that have animated their lives for nine years may be coming to an end, regardless of the election’s outcome. If Trump wins, he won’t need rallies, and if he loses, there won’t be many reasons to have one.

A group of the Joes assembled at the Palm Beach County Convention Center Tuesday night for the Trump election watch party in the hopes that if this is the end of the road, at least they will be celebrating a victory. I spoke to some of them about how they felt about the prospects of the end of an era.

One Front Row Joe, Greg Reed, from New Port Richie, Florida, told me that he will be sorry to see this glorious road show make its last stop. “I’ve been preparing myself,” he told me. “It will sadden me for sure. But I’m hoping for tears of joy.” He had been standing in line outside the convention center since 11 a.m. until the doors opened at 4 p.m. But Reed was used to it. A veteran of 40 Trump rallies since 2015, he usually gets there about three days in advance and camps out in front of the venue—if it’s ok with the authorities. Otherwise, he said, “We sleep in our cars.”

Sharon Anderson and her friend Pam Lathrop were sitting at a table in the back with a group of Joes waiting for the night’s festivities to kick off. Anderson is from east Tennessee, and this was her 63rd rally. For Lathrop, from North Port, Florida, this one is number 39.

The "Front Row Joes"—Trump's band of diehard rally-goers, who have attended many dozens of his events for nearly a decade—are at Palm Beach County Convention Center for Trump's election night party. @smencimer chatted to two members about what's next. pic.twitter.com/8Pe1QSpIVO — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) November 6, 2024

Being a Front Row Joe confers a certain kind of MAGA royalty, even though the sacrifices the Joes have made to show up for Trump have earned no special perks or insider status with the campaigns. As Reed’s experience shows, they still have to wait in line like everyone else. Anderson said she has shown up for rallies at least a week early sleeping on the sidewalk and showering at Planet Fitness. But that’s part of the appeal. It shows their commitment.

“My special perk is listening to his vision for this country.”

“My special perk is listening to his vision for this country,” Anderson told me.

“We’re happy to earn that front-row status,” Lathrop said. “We don’t do it for the notoriety.”

That said, they do enjoy getting a shout-out from the former president.“He will recognize us from the podium during the rally,” Anderson said. “That’s thrilling for us. Of course, anybody would want to be recognized by Donald J. Trump, so we’re very appreciative.”

What they will do if this is the last rally?” I asked. Lathrop was not discouraged. Even if Trump loses, she said, it won’t be the end. “He’ll have thank-you rallies!”

“But he’s not going to lose,” Anderson said. And if he does? Or he just decides that he’s too busy being president to hold rallies? “We’re gonna help make his dream for America come true,” Anderson replied. Lathrop said they were going to support the MAGA movement and other candidates.

I wondered whether they thought people would accept the results of the election should Trump lose. Would there be a replay of 2020? Neither woman was sure, and of course, they both thought the Democrats would behave worse if Harris were defeated. But they were feeling pretty good about Trump’s prospects, which they’d worked hard to boost.

“I’m gonna leave it in God’s hands,” Lothrop said

“But he’s not gonna lose.” Anderson said. “We spent too much time working for the win. Right now is no time to walk away from the field.”